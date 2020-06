Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Luxury big house with Golf Course view, almost 5000 sfs in 18 wholes golf course Rhodes Ranch community. Stunning Golf Course & City view from Enclosed Balcony over Covered Patio! Relaxing Pool and Spa looking over Golf Course tool Granite Counters, kitchen Aid Stainless Steel Appliances, Tile & Wood Flooring, upstairs and Downstairs master bedrooms, all bedrooms are huge and have attached bathrooms!