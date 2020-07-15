All apartments in Las Vegas
Vio.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:00 AM

Vio

764 East Twain Avenue · (702) 508-7848
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

764 East Twain Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89169

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit PC09A · Avail. Aug 13

$690

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Unit PC13F · Avail. Aug 13

$770

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

Unit PC02A · Avail. Aug 15

$770

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit PC24F · Avail. Sep 15

$899

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1250 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Vio.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
accepts section 8
courtyard
hot tub
online portal
Are you searching for great apartment home living in Las Vegas, NV? Look no further because VIO is the number one apartment home community in Las Vegas, NV. Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, schools, and parks, VIO is your gateway to all the excitement in Las Vegas, NV.

With 3 beautifully spacious 1 & 2 bedroom floor plans to choose from, finding the right apartment home to fit your needs has never been easier. All of our floor plans have balcony or patio, carpeted floors, covered parking, some paid utilities and walk-in closets, to ensure that your life at VIO will always be comfortable and convenient. Make life fun again with VIO.

The luxury doesn’t end when you leave your apartment home, because VIO features great community amenities suited for your active lifestyle. Take a dip in our shimmering swimming pool or unwind after work in our state-of-the-art fitness center. Relax later with a walk around our beautifully landscaped community with your four legged family m

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: Single Applicant: $50, Married Couple: $75
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: 35 lbs
Parking Details: Covered lot. Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Vio have any available units?
Vio has 8 units available starting at $690 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does Vio have?
Some of Vio's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Vio currently offering any rent specials?
Vio is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Vio pet-friendly?
Yes, Vio is pet friendly.
Does Vio offer parking?
Yes, Vio offers parking.
Does Vio have units with washers and dryers?
No, Vio does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Vio have a pool?
Yes, Vio has a pool.
Does Vio have accessible units?
No, Vio does not have accessible units.
Does Vio have units with dishwashers?
No, Vio does not have units with dishwashers.

