Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets bathtub oven range Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym parking playground pool bbq/grill guest parking cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly accepts section 8 courtyard hot tub online portal

Are you searching for great apartment home living in Las Vegas, NV? Look no further because VIO is the number one apartment home community in Las Vegas, NV. Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, schools, and parks, VIO is your gateway to all the excitement in Las Vegas, NV.



With 3 beautifully spacious 1 & 2 bedroom floor plans to choose from, finding the right apartment home to fit your needs has never been easier. All of our floor plans have balcony or patio, carpeted floors, covered parking, some paid utilities and walk-in closets, to ensure that your life at VIO will always be comfortable and convenient. Make life fun again with VIO.



The luxury doesn’t end when you leave your apartment home, because VIO features great community amenities suited for your active lifestyle. Take a dip in our shimmering swimming pool or unwind after work in our state-of-the-art fitness center. Relax later with a walk around our beautifully landscaped community with your four legged family m