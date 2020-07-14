Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator carpet oven range Property Amenities accessible gym on-site laundry parking playground pool guest parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill e-payments

Located in the Paradise area of Las Vegas, Nevada, Skyline Parc is one of Clark County’s hidden treasures. Experience life within the heartbeat of our amazing city. With easy access to the I-15, all of the region’s best shopping, dining, and entertainment are just minutes away. Here at Skyline Parc, you’ll enjoy both incredible convenience and premium value.



Skyline Parc offers comfortable one and two bedroom apartments. Our homes are filled with amenities that will enhance your lifestyle, including a balcony or patio, central air and heating, tile floors, and vertical blinds. Our spacious, all-electric kitchens, complete with a refrigerator and dishwasher, are the perfect place to make your favorite meals.



Become a part of our vibrant and exciting community. You can take a dip in either of our two shimmering swimming pools to cool off during the hot summers. Chores are easy with the use of our on-site laundry facility. Our youngest residents will love the children’s play area. Don’t