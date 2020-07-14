All apartments in Las Vegas
Skyline Parc

3675 Cambridge St · (702) 986-0626
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3675 Cambridge St, Las Vegas, NV 89169

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit B108 · Avail. Aug 10

$730

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 624 sqft

Unit Q132 · Avail. Aug 13

$730

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 624 sqft

Unit B106 · Avail. now

$730

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 624 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit C209 · Avail. Jul 30

$840

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 891 sqft

Unit N120 · Avail. Aug 13

$840

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 891 sqft

Unit N220 · Avail. Jul 30

$840

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 891 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Skyline Parc.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
carpet
oven
range
Property Amenities
accessible
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
guest parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
e-payments
Located in the Paradise area of Las Vegas, Nevada, Skyline Parc is one of Clark County’s hidden treasures. Experience life within the heartbeat of our amazing city. With easy access to the I-15, all of the region’s best shopping, dining, and entertainment are just minutes away. Here at Skyline Parc, you’ll enjoy both incredible convenience and premium value.

Skyline Parc offers comfortable one and two bedroom apartments. Our homes are filled with amenities that will enhance your lifestyle, including a balcony or patio, central air and heating, tile floors, and vertical blinds. Our spacious, all-electric kitchens, complete with a refrigerator and dishwasher, are the perfect place to make your favorite meals.

Become a part of our vibrant and exciting community. You can take a dip in either of our two shimmering swimming pools to cool off during the hot summers. Chores are easy with the use of our on-site laundry facility. Our youngest residents will love the children’s play area. Don’t

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $250 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Max weight 35 lbs
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot, Assigned Covered Parking: 1 per unit. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Skyline Parc have any available units?
Skyline Parc has 10 units available starting at $730 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does Skyline Parc have?
Some of Skyline Parc's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Skyline Parc currently offering any rent specials?
Skyline Parc is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Skyline Parc pet-friendly?
Yes, Skyline Parc is pet friendly.
Does Skyline Parc offer parking?
Yes, Skyline Parc offers parking.
Does Skyline Parc have units with washers and dryers?
No, Skyline Parc does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Skyline Parc have a pool?
Yes, Skyline Parc has a pool.
Does Skyline Parc have accessible units?
Yes, Skyline Parc has accessible units.
Does Skyline Parc have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Skyline Parc has units with dishwashers.
