Petersham Ct., 2120, Unit C

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated pool tennis court hot tub bbq/grill

Beautifully remodeled and shows like no other! Enjoy the pool, spa and tennis courts with summer right around the corner! Front patio perfect for barbecue and entertaining guests. No other like it in the area, no other community, won't last long at this price!

Copy of applicant(s) ID, 3 recent pay-stubs and 3 months bank statements. $75 application fee per adult to Paradigm Realty at 4270 S Decatur Blvd., #B1B in certified funds only. Admin fee collected upon lease signing. Owner is asking for 2 months upfront as well as all deposits. No Evictions!! Contact tenant with questions or showing requests via text for the fastest response.