Last updated June 5 2020 at 1:36 AM

Petersham Ct., 2120, Unit C

2120 Petersham Court · (702) 783-7736
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2120 Petersham Court, Las Vegas, NV 89108

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 728 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Beautifully remodeled and shows like no other! Enjoy the pool, spa and tennis courts with summer right around the corner! Front patio perfect for barbecue and entertaining guests. No other like it in the area, no other community, won't last long at this price!
Copy of applicant(s) ID, 3 recent pay-stubs and 3 months bank statements. $75 application fee per adult to Paradigm Realty at 4270 S Decatur Blvd., #B1B in certified funds only. Admin fee collected upon lease signing. Owner is asking for 2 months upfront as well as all deposits. No Evictions!! Contact tenant with questions or showing requests via text for the fastest response.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Petersham Ct., 2120, Unit C have any available units?
Petersham Ct., 2120, Unit C has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does Petersham Ct., 2120, Unit C have?
Some of Petersham Ct., 2120, Unit C's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Petersham Ct., 2120, Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
Petersham Ct., 2120, Unit C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Petersham Ct., 2120, Unit C pet-friendly?
No, Petersham Ct., 2120, Unit C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Las Vegas.
Does Petersham Ct., 2120, Unit C offer parking?
No, Petersham Ct., 2120, Unit C does not offer parking.
Does Petersham Ct., 2120, Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
No, Petersham Ct., 2120, Unit C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Petersham Ct., 2120, Unit C have a pool?
Yes, Petersham Ct., 2120, Unit C has a pool.
Does Petersham Ct., 2120, Unit C have accessible units?
No, Petersham Ct., 2120, Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does Petersham Ct., 2120, Unit C have units with dishwashers?
No, Petersham Ct., 2120, Unit C does not have units with dishwashers.
