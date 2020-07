Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated carpet microwave oven refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities business center courtyard 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible guest suite internet cafe lobby online portal smoke-free community

Las Vegas' hidden gem in the heart of the city! Escape to Palermo Apartments and experience a lifestyle like no other. At Palermo Apartments, you’ll find contemporary one and two bedroom apartment homes that feature spacious living rooms with designated dining areas, fully equipped kitchens complete with dishwasher and garbage disposal, cozy bedrooms with walk-in closets, and private balconies and patios to take in the warm Las Vegas sun. With added touches and conveniences like central air, full size washer and dryer in every home, vaulted ceilings and gas fireplaces—you’ll discover what makes Palermo Apartments the perfect place to live.