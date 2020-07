Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated oven range refrigerator Property Amenities concierge gym parking pool internet access cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance e-payments online portal

Fifteen Fifty Apartments is currently undergoing exciting changes that will provide even more amenities for our residents. Located within walking distance to the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, within minutes from the library and the Las Vegas Premium Outlet Mall, and just a quick ride to the casinos and fine shopping and dining on the spectacular Las Vegas Strip, Fifteen Fifty Apartments offers a superior location. Each apartment home was designed for maximum comfort and livability with a new modern look. Fifteen Fifty Apartments offer three unique floor plans, all with spacious living areas and incredible amenities. Whether you choose to relax by one of our luxurious swimming pools or to enjoy a good workout in our state-of-the-art fitness center (coming soon!), you will find it all here at Fifteen Fifty Apartments.