Collage Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:26 AM

Collage Apartments

6100 CARMEN BLVD · (702) 508-7843
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6100 CARMEN BLVD, Las Vegas, NV 89108

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 00-2003 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1125 sqft

Unit 00-1018 · Avail. Sep 13

$1,285

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1125 sqft

Unit 00-2059 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,285

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1125 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Collage Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
internet access
Newly Renovated Apartment Homes Available Now!
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Las Vegas, Nevada. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life. Located in Las Vegas, with easy access to Highway 95 and Summerlin Pkwy, Collage Apartments is just minutes away from Las Vegas Golf Club, as well as all of the shopping, dining, and entertainment that nearby Downtown Las Vegas has to offer.

Collage Apartments provides its residents a wide selection of unique two bedroom apartment homes that feature exclusive community and household amenities like a 24-hour fitness center, BBQ area, and swimming pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Collage Apartments have any available units?
Collage Apartments has 4 units available starting at $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does Collage Apartments have?
Some of Collage Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Collage Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Collage Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Collage Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Collage Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Collage Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Collage Apartments offers parking.
Does Collage Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Collage Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Collage Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Collage Apartments has a pool.
Does Collage Apartments have accessible units?
No, Collage Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Collage Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Collage Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
