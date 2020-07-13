Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning oven refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly hot tub internet access

Newly Renovated Apartment Homes Available Now!

Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Las Vegas, Nevada. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life. Located in Las Vegas, with easy access to Highway 95 and Summerlin Pkwy, Collage Apartments is just minutes away from Las Vegas Golf Club, as well as all of the shopping, dining, and entertainment that nearby Downtown Las Vegas has to offer.



Collage Apartments provides its residents a wide selection of unique two bedroom apartment homes that feature exclusive community and household amenities like a 24-hour fitness center, BBQ area, and swimming pool.