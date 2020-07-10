19 Luxury Apartments for rent in Twentynine Palms, CA

Apartment List
1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
5790 Hall Lane
5790 Hall Lane, Twentynine Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1400 sqft
5790 Hall Lane Available 07/30/20 Nice house at the end of a Cul de Sac! - Very nice house located at the end of a cul-de-sac street. Nice size house with three bedrooms and two bath rooms.

1 of 32

Last updated July 11 at 02:00am
1 Unit Available
6675 National Park Drive - C
6675 National Park Drive, Twentynine Palms, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
900 sqft
Suitcase Ready! Fully Furnished!! 20 New Units on National Park Includes water, trash, and gas. The architectural style is Western Adobe. Raised 9' ceilings. This spacious one-bedroom home has a large living room and a bonus room.

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
6698 Galleta Ave.
6698 Galleta Avenue, Twentynine Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
6698 Galleta - EST AVAILABLE 7-23-2020 - This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in Sherman Highlands offers a good sized living space with a fireplace that leads into the kitchen that has all stainless steel appliances including a fridge,

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
74402 Cottonwood Dr.
74402 Cottonwood Drive, Twentynine Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home. Washer and dryer hookups. Central heating and air conditioning. Pets allowed with additional deposit but no fenced in back yard. Month to month terms available with additional 10% monthly. (RLNE1880644)

6103 Chia

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
6103 Chia
6103 Chia Avenue, Twentynine Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home - 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Newly remodeled. New kitchen, new appliances, new tile, new paint in 2017. House has large living room area, dining room, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, central A/C and heating, fenced in back yard.

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
6364 Smoketree Avenue
6364 Smoke Tree Avenue, Twentynine Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
2212 sqft
Spacious 3BD 1BA apartment. Apartment faces east to west, no direct sunlight through windows. Kitchen includes refrigerator and stove, and washer/dryer hook-ups. Master bedroom has separate entry. Shared, fenced front yard. Parking available.

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 02:00am
1 Unit Available
6628 National Park Drive - D
6628 National Park Dr, Twentynine Palms, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
900 sqft
Suitcase Ready! 20 New Units on National Park. This unit is fully furnished. Move in with just a suitcase! Month to month, 6mo. & 1yr. leases excepted. Water, trash, and gas included in rent. Tenant only pays for electric.

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 02:00am
1 Unit Available
6061 Bagley Avenue - 1
6061 Bagley Avenue, Twentynine Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1260 sqft
Suitcase Ready! All Utilities + Wifi Included! Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath Apartment. 1260 sq/ feet! These Month-to-Month Rentals have large bedrooms a large open kitchen that flows into a dining area and living room.

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 02:00am
1 Unit Available
6364-6366 Smoketree Ave - 6366
6364 Smoketree Ave, Twentynine Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1100 sqft
This is a 3 bedroom 1 bath apartment that features spacious rooms throughout. This apartment faces east to west meaning there typically is no direct sunlight on the windows. The Kitchen is equipped with a refrigerator and stove.

1 of 11

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
73939 Desert Dunes Dr.
73939 Desert Dunes Drive, Twentynine Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1552 sqft
73939 Desert Dunes Dr.

1 of 17

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
72385 Sunnyvale
72385 Sunnyvale Drive, Twentynine Palms, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1584 sqft
72385 Sunnyvale Available 04/11/20 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home! - This is a lovely, large updated 4 bedroom 2 bath home, with a 2 car garage Natural gas source of heating. Home has Washer and dryer hookups. Pets allowed upon approval with 150.

1 of 30

Last updated August 16 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
6639 National Park Drive
6639 National Park Drive, Twentynine Palms, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
900 sqft
20 New Units on National Park includes Utilities The architectural style is Western Adobe. Raised 9' ceilings. This spacious one-bedroom home has a large living room and a bonus room. The large bedroom will accommodate a king size bed.

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
74864 Aladdin
74864 Aladdin Drive, Twentynine Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Light and Airy Home in Hansen Tract! - DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS 3 bedroom, 2 bath on a large lot! This is a newer home with great interior layout and features.
Results within 1 mile of Twentynine Palms

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
71282 Indian Trail
71282 Indian Trail, San Bernardino County, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,000
890 sqft
Completely Modernized in Desert Heights - 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bath, 890 Sq. Ft.
Results within 5 miles of Twentynine Palms

1 of 24

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
65675 Sullivan Rd
65675 Sullivan Road, San Bernardino County, CA
Studio
$4,000
4701 sqft
This property is Ideal for a sober living facility or an assisted living facility. It is zoned correctly, and has had many recent upgrades. There are many rooms, bathrooms, offices etc. many room have a private bath attached.
Results within 10 miles of Twentynine Palms

1 of 49

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
61886 Calle Los Amigos
61886 Calle Los Amigos, Joshua Tree, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1274 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Rancho de Soñadores Joshua Tree - Property Id: 259934 Well-loved, charming 1953 former horse ranch nestled in the Avenidas on the north side of Joshua Tree.

14720

Last updated July 10 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
14720
14720 Garden Road, San Bernardino County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
855 sqft
2 bedroom; 1 bathroom. It has all basic furniture. Just bring in your personal belongings.

1 of 49

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
0 UPHILL RD
0 Desert Shadows Road, Joshua Tree, CA
3 Bedrooms
$35,000
4950 sqft
Invisible House is a sanctuary unlike any other, where ambitious cutting edge architecture and the natural environment are in complete harmony.

1 of 21

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
61559 Desert Air #A
61559 Desert Air Road, Joshua Tree, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
940 sqft
Walking Distance To Downtown Joshua Tree - 2bd/2ba 940 Sq. Ft. Apartment, Carpet & Tile Flooring, Central Heating & A/C, Dishwasher, Stove, Washer & Dryer, 2-Car Garage, Fenced Yard, Pets OK Upon Owner Approval. Available Now.

July 2020 Twentynine Palms Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Twentynine Palms Rent Report. Twentynine Palms rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Twentynine Palms rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Twentynine Palms Rent Report. Twentynine Palms rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Twentynine Palms rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Twentynine Palms rents increased moderately over the past month

Twentynine Palms rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, but are down slightly by 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Twentynine Palms stand at $667 for a one-bedroom apartment and $835 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in March. Twentynine Palms' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Riverside Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Twentynine Palms over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 9 of the largest 10 cities in the Riverside metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Corona has the most expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,276; the city has also seen rent growth of 0.4% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Moreno Valley is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,725, while one-bedrooms go for $1,379.
    • San Bernardino has the least expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,073; rents were up 0.2% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Twentynine Palms rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Twentynine Palms, large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Twentynine Palms is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Twentynine Palms' median two-bedroom rent of $835 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Twentynine Palms fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%) and Las Vegas (+0.6%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Twentynine Palms than most large cities. For example, San Jose has a median 2BR rent of $2,638, which is more than three times the price in Twentynine Palms.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Riverside
    $1,080
    $1,360
    0.2%
    1.9%
    San Bernardino
    $860
    $1,070
    0.2%
    0.1%
    Fontana
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    0.7%
    Moreno Valley
    $1,380
    $1,730
    0
    -0.7%
    Rancho Cucamonga
    $1,450
    $1,810
    0.2%
    0.3%
    Ontario
    $1,220
    $1,520
    0.2%
    1.3%
    Corona
    $1,820
    $2,280
    0.4%
    1.5%
    Victorville
    $1,150
    $1,430
    0.2%
    2.4%
    Murrieta
    $1,440
    $1,800
    0.3%
    1.7%
    Temecula
    $1,480
    $1,870
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Hesperia
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    0.7%
    Hemet
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.3%
    2.4%
    Chino
    $1,270
    $1,610
    0.7%
    0.5%
    Menifee
    $1,340
    $1,670
    0
    -0.5%
    Indio
    $1,030
    $1,290
    -0.1%
    5.8%
    Chino Hills
    $1,610
    $2,040
    0.6%
    0.4%
    Upland
    $1,510
    $1,910
    -0.2%
    0
    Apple Valley
    $920
    $1,160
    0
    1.1%
    Redlands
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.2%
    2.2%
    Perris
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.2%
    Highland
    $820
    $1,020
    0.3%
    0.6%
    Lake Elsinore
    $1,590
    $2,010
    0
    3.3%
    Palm Desert
    $960
    $1,200
    -0.1%
    -1.3%
    Palm Springs
    $940
    $1,180
    0.3%
    1.6%
    La Quinta
    $1,090
    $1,370
    0.1%
    -3.1%
    Wildomar
    $1,470
    $1,840
    1.1%
    2.4%
    Adelanto
    $1,020
    $1,280
    0
    0.8%
    Desert Hot Springs
    $890
    $1,120
    -0.1%
    2.1%
    Twentynine Palms
    $670
    $830
    0.3%
    -0.4%
    Loma Linda
    $1,050
    $1,310
    0.2%
    -0.6%
    Barstow
    $760
    $950
    0
    2.4%
    Yucca Valley
    $690
    $870
    0
    0.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

