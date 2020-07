Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated carpet ice maker oven Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center clubhouse courtyard dog park parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub package receiving cats allowed gym concierge internet access

We are a collection of great apartment homes with everything you want in your new apartment (and nothing you do not). Here, you will live in a beautifully renovated apartment with upgrades galore and thoughtful amenities you will actually use at a prime location perfectly situated near shopping, dining, work, schools and entertainment. Finally. An apartment that delivers on your wish list, all at a great value. At last. Atlas. Now this is how to live in Las Vegas.