9228 SUNNYFIELD DR

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage ceiling fan playground fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground garage

BEAUTIFUL 3 BED/ 2.5 BATH HOME IN SUMMERLIN! - WELCOME TO 9228 SUNNYFIELD!



THIS BEAUTIFUL 3 BED / 2.5 BATH HOME IS LOCATED IN A GATED SUMMERLIN COMMUNITY! THE EXTERIOR FEATURES A 2 CAR GARAGE & A HUGE TILED PATIO IN THE BACKYARD! THE INTERIOR FEATURES HIGH CEILINGS & A FIREPLACE IN THE LIVING ROOM. THE DINING ROOM & MASTER BEDROOM FEATURES A WOOD ACCENT WALL. THE MASTER BATHROOM OFFERS A SEPARATE SHOWER AND SOAKING TUB, RECESSED LIGHTING & DUEL SINKS! CARPET AND TILE FLOORING AND CEILING FANS THROUGHOUT! THIS HOME IS NEARBY PARKS, GOLF, AND SHOPPING CENTERS! EASY ACCESS TO THE SUMMERLIN PKWY!



Go to RPMLV.com to apply online and for viewing the property by clicking on listing



Call 702-478-8800 for more info or schedule a showing



$60 Application Fee (per adult) (Non-Refundable)

$200 Move-in Admin Fee (Non-Refundable)

$1900 Security Deposit (Refundable)

$300 Pet Fee Per Pet (Non-Refundable)



NO SMOKING ALLOWED



(RLNE5845741)