9056 Patrick Henry Avenue

Just Listed in Centennial Hills! - Pool property in Centennial Hills with bedroom and full bathroom downstairs. Laundry on 1st floor. (Owner will supply a washer & dryer upon request at time of application @ $1685/month.) Tile flooring downstairs and carpet in bedrooms. Open and spacious living room/ dining room combo. Natural two tone paint and raised panel doors. Pool service included. Tenant shall pay $35.00 Sewer and Trash proration in addition to monthly rent. NO PETS, SORRY!



Security Deposit $1650

Key Deposit $25.00

Cleaning Deposit $350.00

Administrative Fee $125.00

App Fees $75 per adult



**Renters Insurance required at move in**



**Home in process of being made ready for new move in. Contact management office for more information and we will schedule an appointment to tour this home**



To Qualify: Must make 3 times rent in gross monthly income, verifiable and positive rental history, no evictions or judgements. Any score under 600 is subject to denial or additional deposits. Credit is subject to owner approval.



No Pets Allowed



