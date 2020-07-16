All apartments in Las Vegas
Location

9056 Patrick Henry Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89149

Amenities

in unit laundry
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pool
Just Listed in Centennial Hills! - Pool property in Centennial Hills with bedroom and full bathroom downstairs. Laundry on 1st floor. (Owner will supply a washer & dryer upon request at time of application @ $1685/month.) Tile flooring downstairs and carpet in bedrooms. Open and spacious living room/ dining room combo. Natural two tone paint and raised panel doors. Pool service included. Tenant shall pay $35.00 Sewer and Trash proration in addition to monthly rent. NO PETS, SORRY!

Security Deposit $1650
Key Deposit $25.00
Cleaning Deposit $350.00
Administrative Fee $125.00
App Fees $75 per adult

**Renters Insurance required at move in**

**Home in process of being made ready for new move in. Contact management office for more information and we will schedule an appointment to tour this home**

To Qualify: Must make 3 times rent in gross monthly income, verifiable and positive rental history, no evictions or judgements. Any score under 600 is subject to denial or additional deposits. Credit is subject to owner approval.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4025353)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9056 Patrick Henry Avenue have any available units?
9056 Patrick Henry Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Las Vegas, NV.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
Is 9056 Patrick Henry Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9056 Patrick Henry Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9056 Patrick Henry Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9056 Patrick Henry Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Las Vegas.
Does 9056 Patrick Henry Avenue offer parking?
No, 9056 Patrick Henry Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 9056 Patrick Henry Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9056 Patrick Henry Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9056 Patrick Henry Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 9056 Patrick Henry Avenue has a pool.
Does 9056 Patrick Henry Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9056 Patrick Henry Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9056 Patrick Henry Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9056 Patrick Henry Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9056 Patrick Henry Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 9056 Patrick Henry Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
