Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool racquetball court garage hot tub tennis court

2 BEDROOM & 2 BATHROOM CONDO ONE THE 1ST FLOOR WITH A 2 CAR GARAGE IN GUARD GATED PAINTED DESERT!! THIS WON'T LAST LONG. CHECK OUT THE COMMUNITY FACILITIES, 6 LIGHTED TENNIS COURTS, RAQUETBALL COURT, GUARD GATED GOLF COURSE COMMUNITY, COMMUNITY POOL. TWO CAR ATTACHED GARAGE, GRANITE COUNTERS, TILE FLOORS EXCEPT BEDROOMS, ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED, 2 TONE PAINT, COMMUNITY POOL AND SPA, PETS 25 LBS OR LESS ONLY!