Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

7216 Willow Brush Street

7216 Willow Brush Street · (702) 944-7995
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7216 Willow Brush Street, Las Vegas, NV 89166
Providence

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7216 Willow Brush Street · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
GORGEOUS HOME IN CENTENNIAL HILLS! - Great curb appeal home, bright and spacious 3 bedroom, 2 baths. Gorgeous kitchen, tile throughout first floor, master with balcony view. This is the home you have been looking for!!!

HOA dues paid by Landlord if applicable. Home is professionally managed by Nevada State Properties. See all of our available homes for rent at www.NevadaStatePM.com

Due to the high volume of requests we are only able to schedule through EMAIL if the home is currently vacant.

Please send the information below to Ryan@NevadaStatePM.com and we will coordinate with one of our showing agents.
-Address of the home you are inquiring about
-Your first and last name
-Mobile phone number
-Preferred day and time to view the home
For information on the application process, please call or text (702) 342-1164.

***Sorry, this home is currently not accepting housing vouchers***
Some homes are PET FRIENDLY (breed restrictions may apply), please let us know what species and/or breed of pet you have before applying.

(RLNE4588136)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7216 Willow Brush Street have any available units?
7216 Willow Brush Street has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
Is 7216 Willow Brush Street currently offering any rent specials?
7216 Willow Brush Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7216 Willow Brush Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7216 Willow Brush Street is pet friendly.
Does 7216 Willow Brush Street offer parking?
No, 7216 Willow Brush Street does not offer parking.
Does 7216 Willow Brush Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7216 Willow Brush Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7216 Willow Brush Street have a pool?
No, 7216 Willow Brush Street does not have a pool.
Does 7216 Willow Brush Street have accessible units?
No, 7216 Willow Brush Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7216 Willow Brush Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7216 Willow Brush Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7216 Willow Brush Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7216 Willow Brush Street does not have units with air conditioning.
