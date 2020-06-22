6955 N Durango Dr. #2066 Building #13

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly gym pool hot tub

Gated Community,Great 1BD 1 BA Unit in North West - TRIUMPH Property Management in Las Vegas, Nevada presents!

A 2nd story condo on 6955 N Durango Rd. in Las Vegas, NV.

This condo is in a gated community across from Centennial Hills Hospital-

The community has a pool, spa and workout facility.

The open living room and dining room has carpeting, ceiling fan and a balcony.

The kitchen has a breakfast bar and all the appliances.

The laundry area is by the kitchen and has a full size washer and dryer included in the rent.

The Bedroom has a walk in closet and window blinds.

The full bathroom has a tub shower combo.

This 1 bedroom 1 bath condo with 776 SF is available now for rent.

Contact one of Triumphs friendly Real Estate Agents to view this property



*Sorry NO SECTION 8 accepted



*PETS: 1 pet (cat or dog) max allowed for consideration, no larger than 30 lbs. $250 non refundable pet fee due at time of securing property. Cat must spayed or nuetered!



*BRAND NEW AC/HEATING SYSTEM Installed 6/10/2020!!!



"Contact one of our friendly Real Estate Agents TODAY for IMMEDIATE SHOWING either via phone (702) 550-2222



Or visit our website: www.vegasrentnow.com for a list of all of our vacancies



When submitting an application the following is required,

- Rental application filled in ALL FIELDS. No Blanks

- Application fee - $65 per adult [NON REFUNDABLE]

- Proof of funds i.e. Bank Statements

- Verification of Employment or Pay stubs

- Previous landlord reference or contact number including fax or e-mail.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE1899192)