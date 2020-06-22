6955 N Durango Dr. #2066 Building #13

Amenities
Gated Community,Great 1BD 1 BA Unit in North West - TRIUMPH Property Management in Las Vegas, Nevada presents!
A 2nd story condo on 6955 N Durango Rd. in Las Vegas, NV.
This condo is in a gated community across from Centennial Hills Hospital-
The community has a pool, spa and workout facility.
The open living room and dining room has carpeting, ceiling fan and a balcony.
The kitchen has a breakfast bar and all the appliances.
The laundry area is by the kitchen and has a full size washer and dryer included in the rent.
The Bedroom has a walk in closet and window blinds.
The full bathroom has a tub shower combo.
This 1 bedroom 1 bath condo with 776 SF is available now for rent.
Contact one of Triumphs friendly Real Estate Agents to view this property
*Sorry NO SECTION 8 accepted
*PETS: 1 pet (cat or dog) max allowed for consideration, no larger than 30 lbs. $250 non refundable pet fee due at time of securing property. Cat must spayed or nuetered!
*BRAND NEW AC/HEATING SYSTEM Installed 6/10/2020!!!
When submitting an application the following is required,
- Rental application filled in ALL FIELDS. No Blanks
- Application fee - $65 per adult [NON REFUNDABLE]
- Proof of funds i.e. Bank Statements
- Verification of Employment or Pay stubs
- Previous landlord reference or contact number including fax or e-mail.
