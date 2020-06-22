All apartments in Las Vegas
6955 N Durango Dr. #2066 Building #13
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

6955 N Durango Dr. #2066 Building #13

6955 N Durango Dr · No Longer Available
Location

6955 N Durango Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89149

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
Gated Community,Great 1BD 1 BA Unit in North West - TRIUMPH Property Management in Las Vegas, Nevada presents!
A 2nd story condo on 6955 N Durango Rd. in Las Vegas, NV.
This condo is in a gated community across from Centennial Hills Hospital-
The community has a pool, spa and workout facility.
The open living room and dining room has carpeting, ceiling fan and a balcony.
The kitchen has a breakfast bar and all the appliances.
The laundry area is by the kitchen and has a full size washer and dryer included in the rent.
The Bedroom has a walk in closet and window blinds.
The full bathroom has a tub shower combo.
This 1 bedroom 1 bath condo with 776 SF is available now for rent.
Contact one of Triumphs friendly Real Estate Agents to view this property

*Sorry NO SECTION 8 accepted

*PETS: 1 pet (cat or dog) max allowed for consideration, no larger than 30 lbs. $250 non refundable pet fee due at time of securing property. Cat must spayed or nuetered!

*BRAND NEW AC/HEATING SYSTEM Installed 6/10/2020!!!

"Contact one of our friendly Real Estate Agents TODAY for IMMEDIATE SHOWING either via phone (702) 550-2222

Or visit our website: www.vegasrentnow.com for a list of all of our vacancies

When submitting an application the following is required,
- Rental application filled in ALL FIELDS. No Blanks
- Application fee - $65 per adult [NON REFUNDABLE]
- Proof of funds i.e. Bank Statements
- Verification of Employment or Pay stubs
- Previous landlord reference or contact number including fax or e-mail.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE1899192)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6955 N Durango Dr. #2066 Building #13 have any available units?
6955 N Durango Dr. #2066 Building #13 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Las Vegas, NV.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6955 N Durango Dr. #2066 Building #13 have?
Some of 6955 N Durango Dr. #2066 Building #13's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6955 N Durango Dr. #2066 Building #13 currently offering any rent specials?
6955 N Durango Dr. #2066 Building #13 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6955 N Durango Dr. #2066 Building #13 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6955 N Durango Dr. #2066 Building #13 is pet friendly.
Does 6955 N Durango Dr. #2066 Building #13 offer parking?
No, 6955 N Durango Dr. #2066 Building #13 does not offer parking.
Does 6955 N Durango Dr. #2066 Building #13 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6955 N Durango Dr. #2066 Building #13 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6955 N Durango Dr. #2066 Building #13 have a pool?
Yes, 6955 N Durango Dr. #2066 Building #13 has a pool.
Does 6955 N Durango Dr. #2066 Building #13 have accessible units?
No, 6955 N Durango Dr. #2066 Building #13 does not have accessible units.
Does 6955 N Durango Dr. #2066 Building #13 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6955 N Durango Dr. #2066 Building #13 does not have units with dishwashers.
