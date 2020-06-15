6750 Del Rey Avenue

Amenities

SAY WHAT! This 2BR 2BTH condo has a GARAGE!!!! Shut the front door! Check out this newly renovated condo with freshly painted white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, french door refrigerator, granite countertops, updated bathrooms and modern fixtures. Enjoy the common area with mature landscaping and green grass. On hot summer days enjoy a dip in the cool pool or soak those weary muscles in the heated spa! Visit our website at www.griplv.com to apply online or utilize our self showing services. Act fast! This one will go fast. Call us for more information at 725-220-4747. Ask about us about our tenant appreciation program, The Tidy House Drawing!

