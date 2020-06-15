All apartments in Las Vegas
6750 Del Rey Avenue

6750 Del Rey Avenue · (702) 329-1442
Location

6750 Del Rey Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89146

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 139 · Avail. now

$1,175

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 939 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
granite counters
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
SAY WHAT! This 2BR 2BTH condo has a GARAGE!!!! Shut the front door! Check out this newly renovated condo with freshly painted white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, french door refrigerator, granite countertops, updated bathrooms and modern fixtures. Enjoy the common area with mature landscaping and green grass. On hot summer days enjoy a dip in the cool pool or soak those weary muscles in the heated spa! Visit our website at www.griplv.com to apply online or utilize our self showing services. Act fast! This one will go fast. Call us for more information at 725-220-4747. Ask about us about our tenant appreciation program, The Tidy House Drawing!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6750 Del Rey Avenue have any available units?
6750 Del Rey Avenue has a unit available for $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6750 Del Rey Avenue have?
Some of 6750 Del Rey Avenue's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6750 Del Rey Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6750 Del Rey Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6750 Del Rey Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6750 Del Rey Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Las Vegas.
Does 6750 Del Rey Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6750 Del Rey Avenue does offer parking.
Does 6750 Del Rey Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6750 Del Rey Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6750 Del Rey Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6750 Del Rey Avenue has a pool.
Does 6750 Del Rey Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6750 Del Rey Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6750 Del Rey Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6750 Del Rey Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
