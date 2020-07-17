584 Lacabana Beach

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Check out this stunning Summerlin home with great custom features! Features include an upgraded kitchen w/ granite counters, upgraded shaker cabinets, stainless steel appliances, amazing dual sided glass enclosed fireplace, beautiful light fixtures, tile flooring and custom accent walls throughout the house! The spacious backyard is a true oasis with features such as the open patio, shaded cabana structure, and hammock! This beauty will not last long, so come on out and see for yourself!