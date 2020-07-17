All apartments in Las Vegas
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:17 AM

584 Lacabana Beach

584 Lacabana Beach Drive · (702) 499-1915
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

584 Lacabana Beach Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89138

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2051 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Check out this stunning Summerlin home with great custom features! Features include an upgraded kitchen w/ granite counters, upgraded shaker cabinets, stainless steel appliances, amazing dual sided glass enclosed fireplace, beautiful light fixtures, tile flooring and custom accent walls throughout the house! The spacious backyard is a true oasis with features such as the open patio, shaded cabana structure, and hammock! This beauty will not last long, so come on out and see for yourself!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 584 Lacabana Beach have any available units?
584 Lacabana Beach has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 584 Lacabana Beach have?
Some of 584 Lacabana Beach's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 584 Lacabana Beach currently offering any rent specials?
584 Lacabana Beach is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 584 Lacabana Beach pet-friendly?
No, 584 Lacabana Beach is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Las Vegas.
Does 584 Lacabana Beach offer parking?
Yes, 584 Lacabana Beach offers parking.
Does 584 Lacabana Beach have units with washers and dryers?
No, 584 Lacabana Beach does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 584 Lacabana Beach have a pool?
No, 584 Lacabana Beach does not have a pool.
Does 584 Lacabana Beach have accessible units?
No, 584 Lacabana Beach does not have accessible units.
Does 584 Lacabana Beach have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 584 Lacabana Beach has units with dishwashers.
