All apartments in Las Vegas
Find more places like 5700 Twilight Chase St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Las Vegas, NV
/
5700 Twilight Chase St
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:49 PM

5700 Twilight Chase St

5700 Twilight Chase Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Las Vegas
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5700 Twilight Chase Street, Las Vegas, NV 89130

Amenities

on-site laundry
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
pool
AVAIL APPROX 6/15 ***Renters Warehouse presents this lovely one level house, Formal living room has a bay window, open kitchen with family large room, vaulted ceilings, fireplace is not functional, swamp cooler installed above fireplace, large family room, with art/tv niche. three bedrooms, laundry room all appliances included. Radiant heated floors. Heat strips run under floors of house, hot water runs through & heats floors No waiting for hot water, hot water cycler. Contact Kelly Cardozo for Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5700 Twilight Chase St have any available units?
5700 Twilight Chase St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Las Vegas, NV.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5700 Twilight Chase St have?
Some of 5700 Twilight Chase St's amenities include on-site laundry, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5700 Twilight Chase St currently offering any rent specials?
5700 Twilight Chase St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5700 Twilight Chase St pet-friendly?
No, 5700 Twilight Chase St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Las Vegas.
Does 5700 Twilight Chase St offer parking?
No, 5700 Twilight Chase St does not offer parking.
Does 5700 Twilight Chase St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5700 Twilight Chase St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5700 Twilight Chase St have a pool?
Yes, 5700 Twilight Chase St has a pool.
Does 5700 Twilight Chase St have accessible units?
No, 5700 Twilight Chase St does not have accessible units.
Does 5700 Twilight Chase St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5700 Twilight Chase St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rancho De Montana
9105 W Flamingo Rd
Las Vegas, NV 89147
5400 Vistas
5400 S. Mountain Vista St
Las Vegas, NV 89120
St. Croix
6661 Silverstream Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89107
Shadow Hills by Mark-Taylor
3501 Shady Timber St
Las Vegas, NV 89129
Elysian at Flamingo
4150 S Hualapai Way
Las Vegas, NV 89147
Ravello
4350 Cappas St
Las Vegas, NV 89115
Calypso Apartments
6501 Vegas Dr
Las Vegas, NV 89108
Village at Desert Lakes
9155 W Desert Inn Rd
Las Vegas, NV 89117

Similar Pages

Las Vegas 1 BedroomsLas Vegas 2 Bedrooms
Las Vegas Apartments with PoolLas Vegas Dog Friendly Apartments
Las Vegas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Henderson, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NVNorth Las Vegas, NV
Sunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
Winchester, NVBoulder City, NVPahrump, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira VillasDowntown Las VegasRancho Oakey
The Section SevenPeccole RanchWest Sahara
ProvidenceDesert Shores

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Southern NevadaRoseman University of Health Sciences
University of Nevada-Las VegasNevada State College
Touro University Nevada