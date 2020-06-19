5700 Twilight Chase St

Amenities

AVAIL APPROX 6/15 ***Renters Warehouse presents this lovely one level house, Formal living room has a bay window, open kitchen with family large room, vaulted ceilings, fireplace is not functional, swamp cooler installed above fireplace, large family room, with art/tv niche. three bedrooms, laundry room all appliances included. Radiant heated floors. Heat strips run under floors of house, hot water runs through & heats floors No waiting for hot water, hot water cycler. Contact Kelly Cardozo for Details