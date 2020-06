Amenities

recently renovated some paid utils furnished

*** FULLY FURNISHED SHORT TERM RENTAL *** 4 BED/3 BATH *** - ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS FULLY FURNISHED SHORT TERM RENTAL! FOUR BEDROOMS WITH 3 BATHROOMS! VAULTED CEILINGS AND TONS AND TONS OF NATURAL LIGHT. LARGE LIVING ROOM AND GAMING AREA ADJACENT TO KITCHEN. HOME HAS BEEN RECENTLY RENOVATED AND FEATURES A BEDROOM AND 3/4 BATHROOM DOWNSTAIRS.***HOME IS COMPLETELY FURNISHED AND READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN. *** CLOSE ACCESS TO FREEWAYS, SHOPPING AND DOWNTOWN LAS VEGAS! UTILITIES INCLUDED WITH RENT ***



