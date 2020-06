Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Excellent location! Minutes to stripes, freeways, big Chinatown shopping mall.... Totally remodeled upstairs units with two bedrooms. All appliances - refrigerator, washer & dryer included and all tile and hardwood flooring thru out.

Desert Inn and Arville. Go North on Arville and pass Desert Inn, turn R on Tara, building 4280 Tara unit C on the Left.