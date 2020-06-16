All apartments in Las Vegas
Location

3957 Rebecca Raiter Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89110

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$900

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 895 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
PRICE REDUCED!!! SELF TOUR THIS HOME (contact listing agent) Centrally located, popular community. Bring all your renters... CREDIT SCORE DOES NOT MATTER. Newly remodeled, ready for you! Professionally managed by Since 1917 Realty. QUAL: Proof of income at least 2.5x the rent, good rent history and no past evictions. Use LVR application, POI and ID Dogs okay, no cats. Application fee $75 per adult, paypal, certified funds or money order. Also include separate money order for $200 holding fee to be applied to the first rent.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3957 Rebecca Raiter Avenue have any available units?
3957 Rebecca Raiter Avenue has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
Is 3957 Rebecca Raiter Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3957 Rebecca Raiter Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3957 Rebecca Raiter Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3957 Rebecca Raiter Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3957 Rebecca Raiter Avenue offer parking?
No, 3957 Rebecca Raiter Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3957 Rebecca Raiter Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3957 Rebecca Raiter Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3957 Rebecca Raiter Avenue have a pool?
No, 3957 Rebecca Raiter Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3957 Rebecca Raiter Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3957 Rebecca Raiter Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3957 Rebecca Raiter Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3957 Rebecca Raiter Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3957 Rebecca Raiter Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3957 Rebecca Raiter Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
