3676 RENOVAH ST. #201

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic 2 Bedroom Condo with Attached Garage - This spacious home is over 1100 sqft and complete with vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, wood and tile flooring in living areas, carpet in the bedrooms, all appliances including washer and dryer, and an attached one car garage.



All this is located in the gated and very well maintained Sunhampton Community. Conveniently located off of Tenaya and Gowan.



Contact Ray directly at 702-501-8148 for more information or to schedule your private viewing.



(RLNE4467974)