Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

3676 RENOVAH ST. #201

3676 Renovah Street · (702) 501-8148
Location

3676 Renovah Street, Las Vegas, NV 89129

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3676 RENOVAH ST. #201 · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1108 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic 2 Bedroom Condo with Attached Garage - This spacious home is over 1100 sqft and complete with vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, wood and tile flooring in living areas, carpet in the bedrooms, all appliances including washer and dryer, and an attached one car garage.

All this is located in the gated and very well maintained Sunhampton Community. Conveniently located off of Tenaya and Gowan.

Contact Ray directly at 702-501-8148 for more information or to schedule your private viewing.

(RLNE4467974)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

