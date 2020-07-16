All apartments in Las Vegas
Find more places like 3468 WORDSWORTH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Las Vegas, NV
/
3468 WORDSWORTH Street
Last updated July 11 2020 at 4:30 AM

3468 WORDSWORTH Street

3468 Wordsworth Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Las Vegas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3468 Wordsworth Street, Las Vegas, NV 89129

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
SUPER SWEET CUTIE IN GATED COMMUNITY! 3 BEDROOMS WITH A 2 CAR GARAGE! COZY DOUBLE FIREPLACE BETWEEN LVRM AND DNRM! ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED! NEWER TILE IN KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS! WON'T LAST LONG AT THIS PRICE! TENANT PAYS ADDITIONAL $44.00 PER MONTH FOR TRASH AND SEWER SERVICES! PETS CONSIDERED ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS AND WILL REQUIRE ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3468 WORDSWORTH Street have any available units?
3468 WORDSWORTH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Las Vegas, NV.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3468 WORDSWORTH Street have?
Some of 3468 WORDSWORTH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3468 WORDSWORTH Street currently offering any rent specials?
3468 WORDSWORTH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3468 WORDSWORTH Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3468 WORDSWORTH Street is pet friendly.
Does 3468 WORDSWORTH Street offer parking?
Yes, 3468 WORDSWORTH Street offers parking.
Does 3468 WORDSWORTH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3468 WORDSWORTH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3468 WORDSWORTH Street have a pool?
No, 3468 WORDSWORTH Street does not have a pool.
Does 3468 WORDSWORTH Street have accessible units?
No, 3468 WORDSWORTH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3468 WORDSWORTH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3468 WORDSWORTH Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canyon Creek Villas
2700 N Rainbow Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89108
Aviata
2121 E Warm Springs Rd
Las Vegas, NV 89119
Torreyana
5155 S Torrey Pines Dr
Las Vegas, NV 89118
Rancho De Montana
9105 W Flamingo Rd
Las Vegas, NV 89147
Cheyenne Pointe Apartments
3240 N Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89115
Viridian Palms
2675 S Nellis Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89121
Vintage Pointe
6500 Vegas Dr
Las Vegas, NV 89108
City View
3355 Arville St
Las Vegas, NV 89102

Similar Pages

Las Vegas 1 BedroomsLas Vegas 2 Bedrooms
Las Vegas Apartments with PoolsLas Vegas Pet Friendly Places
Las Vegas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Henderson, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NVNorth Las Vegas, NV
Sunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
Winchester, NVPahrump, NVBoulder City, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira VillasDowntown Las VegasRancho Oakey
The Section SevenPeccole RanchWest Sahara
ProvidenceDesert Shores

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Southern NevadaRoseman University of Health Sciences
University of Nevada-Las VegasNevada State College
Touro University Nevada