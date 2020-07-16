3468 WORDSWORTH Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan fireplace

SUPER SWEET CUTIE IN GATED COMMUNITY! 3 BEDROOMS WITH A 2 CAR GARAGE! COZY DOUBLE FIREPLACE BETWEEN LVRM AND DNRM! ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED! NEWER TILE IN KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS! WON'T LAST LONG AT THIS PRICE! TENANT PAYS ADDITIONAL $44.00 PER MONTH FOR TRASH AND SEWER SERVICES! PETS CONSIDERED ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS AND WILL REQUIRE ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT!