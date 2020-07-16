SUPER SWEET CUTIE IN GATED COMMUNITY! 3 BEDROOMS WITH A 2 CAR GARAGE! COZY DOUBLE FIREPLACE BETWEEN LVRM AND DNRM! ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED! NEWER TILE IN KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS! WON'T LAST LONG AT THIS PRICE! TENANT PAYS ADDITIONAL $44.00 PER MONTH FOR TRASH AND SEWER SERVICES! PETS CONSIDERED ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS AND WILL REQUIRE ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3468 WORDSWORTH Street have any available units?
3468 WORDSWORTH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Las Vegas, NV.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3468 WORDSWORTH Street have?
Some of 3468 WORDSWORTH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3468 WORDSWORTH Street currently offering any rent specials?
3468 WORDSWORTH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3468 WORDSWORTH Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3468 WORDSWORTH Street is pet friendly.
Does 3468 WORDSWORTH Street offer parking?
Yes, 3468 WORDSWORTH Street offers parking.
Does 3468 WORDSWORTH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3468 WORDSWORTH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3468 WORDSWORTH Street have a pool?
No, 3468 WORDSWORTH Street does not have a pool.
Does 3468 WORDSWORTH Street have accessible units?
No, 3468 WORDSWORTH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3468 WORDSWORTH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3468 WORDSWORTH Street has units with dishwashers.