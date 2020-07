3320 Cactus Shadow #101

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub

MONTH TO MONTH or 6 MONTH LEASE/GATED COMMUNITY, 2 BED, 1.75 BATHS, COMM POOL, SPA AND GARAGE - GREAT GATED SUBDIVISION WITH ACCESS TO POOL, SPA AND EXERCISE ROOM. 2 BEDROOM, 1.75 BATH DOWNSTAIRS CONDO THAT HAS TILE FLOORING THROUGHOUT, FIREPLACE, PATIO,1 CAR GARAGE,WASHER/DRYER/REFRIGERATOR, KITCHEN COMES WITH ALL APPLIANCES, WITH BUILT-IN MICROWAVE, CEILING FANS AND BLINDS, MIRRORED CLOSET DOORS, DOUBLE VANITY AND TUB IN MASTER BATH. HUGE WALK-IN CLOSET IN MASTER. THIS HOME IS BEING OFFERED FOR A 6 MONTH LEASE OR ON MONTH TO MONTH. PLEASE HAVE YOUR REALTOR SHOW YOU THIS PROPERTY BEFORE YOU SUBMIT AN APPLICATION FOR IT. THANKS!



(RLNE1835967)