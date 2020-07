2237 Wilhelmina

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool table bbq/grill

FURNISHED MONTHLY RENTAL (2 MONTH MINIMUM) ON THIS BEAUTIFUL RENOVATED HOME JUST OUTSIDE OF DESERT SHORES AND SUMMERLIN. THIS SINGLE STORY HOME SITS ON A CORNER LOT WITH RV PARKING. HUGE 8X8 SHED OUTSIDE FOR EXTRA STORAGE. INTERIOR HAS BEEN COMPLETELY REMODELED WITH NEW KITCHEN AND WOOD BEAMS, CUSTOM GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, TILE PLANK FLOORING IN GREY TONES THROUGHOUT. LAMINATE WOOD FLOORS IN THE BEDROOMS. CEILING FANS AND CUSTOM LIGHTING THROUGHOUT. BOTH BATHROOMS COMPLETELY REMODELED WITH CUSTOM VANITIES, NEW TOILETS, TILE FLOORS. PRIMARY MASTER HAS DOUBLE SINKS AND A HUGE SOAKING TUB. THE HALL BATH HAS A WALK IN SHOWER WITH GRAB BARS FOR ACCESSIBILITY. COMPLETELY FURNISHED WITH ALL FURNITURE YOU SEE INCLUDING A 8' POOL TABLE IN THE GAME ROOM. LARGE LAUNDRY PANTRY AREA IS GREAT FOR MORE STORAGE. 1 BLOCK AWAY FROM WHOLE FOODS, THE PARK AND LONE MOUNTAIN BIKE TRAIL. 95 FREEWAY AND SUMMERLIN PKWY IS CLOSE BY FOR EASY ACCESS. AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST.