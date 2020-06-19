All apartments in Las Vegas
Find more places like 1908 High Valley Court - 203.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Las Vegas, NV
/
1908 High Valley Court - 203
Last updated May 20 2020 at 11:27 PM

1908 High Valley Court - 203

1908 High Valley Court · (941) 875-4723
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Las Vegas
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1908 High Valley Court, Las Vegas, NV 89128

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1243 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carport
pool
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
Three bedroom, two bathroom second floor condo located in the community of La Posada. Enjoy all of the amenities this beautifully maintained community has to offer. Covered carport, washer and dryer, all utilities, TV streaming services, and WiFi are included in your monthly rent. Conveniently located near many dining and shopping options! Please call Housing Helpers of Las Vegas at 702.456.7368 or Hayley at 941.875.4723 for more information on this home or to hear about other properties available.
Three bedroom, two bathroom second floor condo located in the community of La Posada. Enjoy all of the amenities this beautifully maintained community has to offer. Covered carport, washer and dryer, all utilities, TV streaming services, and WiFi are included in your monthly rent. Conveniently located near many dining and shopping options! Please call Housing Helpers of Las Vegas at 702.456.7368 or Hayley at 941.875.4723 for more information on this home or to hear about other properties available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1908 High Valley Court - 203 have any available units?
1908 High Valley Court - 203 has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1908 High Valley Court - 203 have?
Some of 1908 High Valley Court - 203's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1908 High Valley Court - 203 currently offering any rent specials?
1908 High Valley Court - 203 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1908 High Valley Court - 203 pet-friendly?
No, 1908 High Valley Court - 203 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Las Vegas.
Does 1908 High Valley Court - 203 offer parking?
Yes, 1908 High Valley Court - 203 does offer parking.
Does 1908 High Valley Court - 203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1908 High Valley Court - 203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1908 High Valley Court - 203 have a pool?
Yes, 1908 High Valley Court - 203 has a pool.
Does 1908 High Valley Court - 203 have accessible units?
No, 1908 High Valley Court - 203 does not have accessible units.
Does 1908 High Valley Court - 203 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1908 High Valley Court - 203 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1908 High Valley Court - 203?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Spanish Ridge
7340 W Russell Rd
Las Vegas, NV 89113
Winterhaven by Welltower Living
3300 Winterhaven St
Las Vegas, NV 89108
CasaBella
4965 South Nellis Boulevard
Las Vegas, NV 89121
Esplanade
8777 W Maule Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89148
Ritiro Las Vegas
9550 W Sahara Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89117
Liberty Square Townhomes
7099 N Hualapai Way
Las Vegas, NV 89166
The Edmond at Hacienda
5280 W Hacienda Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89118
Collage Apartments
6100 CARMEN BLVD
Las Vegas, NV 89108

Similar Pages

Las Vegas 1 BedroomsLas Vegas 2 Bedrooms
Las Vegas Apartments with PoolLas Vegas Dog Friendly Apartments
Las Vegas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Henderson, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NVNorth Las Vegas, NV
Sunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
Winchester, NVBoulder City, NVPahrump, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira VillasDowntown Las VegasRancho Oakey
The Section SevenPeccole RanchWest Sahara
ProvidenceDesert Shores

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Southern NevadaRoseman University of Health Sciences
University of Nevada-Las VegasNevada State College
Touro University Nevada
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity