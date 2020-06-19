1908 High Valley Court - 203

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher carport pool air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking pool internet access

Three bedroom, two bathroom second floor condo located in the community of La Posada. Enjoy all of the amenities this beautifully maintained community has to offer. Covered carport, washer and dryer, all utilities, TV streaming services, and WiFi are included in your monthly rent. Conveniently located near many dining and shopping options! Please call Housing Helpers of Las Vegas at 702.456.7368 or Hayley at 941.875.4723 for more information on this home or to hear about other properties available.

