Las Vegas, NV
1705 King James Street, # 204
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

1705 King James Street, # 204

1705 King James Street · (941) 875-4723
Location

1705 King James Street, Las Vegas, NV 89144
Mira Villas

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 21

$3,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1265 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Come take in all Vegas has to offer in this 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2nd floor condo in a gated community. Enjoy access to the pool, clubhouse and fitness center on the property. This fully furnished condo is conveniently located to the freeway, shopping, and dining! All utilities, washer, dryer, TV streaming services, and WiFi included in your monthly rent. Please call Housing Helpers of Las Vegas at 702.456.7368 or Hayley at 941.875.4723 for more information on this home or to hear about other properties available.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1705 King James Street, # 204 have any available units?
1705 King James Street, # 204 has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1705 King James Street, # 204 have?
Some of 1705 King James Street, # 204's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1705 King James Street, # 204 currently offering any rent specials?
1705 King James Street, # 204 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1705 King James Street, # 204 pet-friendly?
No, 1705 King James Street, # 204 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Las Vegas.
Does 1705 King James Street, # 204 offer parking?
Yes, 1705 King James Street, # 204 does offer parking.
Does 1705 King James Street, # 204 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1705 King James Street, # 204 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1705 King James Street, # 204 have a pool?
Yes, 1705 King James Street, # 204 has a pool.
Does 1705 King James Street, # 204 have accessible units?
No, 1705 King James Street, # 204 does not have accessible units.
Does 1705 King James Street, # 204 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1705 King James Street, # 204 has units with dishwashers.
