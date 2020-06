Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Fabulous updated home near in gated community in the heart of Summerlin, near the prestigious TPC Summerlin Golf Course. Updates include quartz counters, new appliances, luxury plank flooring, and much more. Nice entryway with high ceilings leads into living room with two-sided fireplace, shared with family room. Master bedroom is upstairs along with two secondary bedrooms and there is a 4th bedroom downstairs. Welcome home!