10220 RUGGLES MANSION Avenue
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

10220 RUGGLES MANSION Avenue

10220 Ruggles Mansion Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10220 Ruggles Mansion Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89166
Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
great 2 story home in heart of Providence. newly remodeled - large open great room with separate dinning area - slide to covered patio with extended patio - large kitchen island upgraded cabinets - new vinyl wood plank floor s - decorative back splash- upstairs has large master bedroom and double vanity separate shower large walk in closet - all beds up and laundry room - 2 car garage - community has pool and spa and playground - ez access to beltway

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10220 RUGGLES MANSION Avenue have any available units?
10220 RUGGLES MANSION Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Las Vegas, NV.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10220 RUGGLES MANSION Avenue have?
Some of 10220 RUGGLES MANSION Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10220 RUGGLES MANSION Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10220 RUGGLES MANSION Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10220 RUGGLES MANSION Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10220 RUGGLES MANSION Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Las Vegas.
Does 10220 RUGGLES MANSION Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10220 RUGGLES MANSION Avenue offers parking.
Does 10220 RUGGLES MANSION Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10220 RUGGLES MANSION Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10220 RUGGLES MANSION Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 10220 RUGGLES MANSION Avenue has a pool.
Does 10220 RUGGLES MANSION Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10220 RUGGLES MANSION Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10220 RUGGLES MANSION Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10220 RUGGLES MANSION Avenue has units with dishwashers.
