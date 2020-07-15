10220 Ruggles Mansion Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89166 Providence
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
great 2 story home in heart of Providence. newly remodeled - large open great room with separate dinning area - slide to covered patio with extended patio - large kitchen island upgraded cabinets - new vinyl wood plank floor s - decorative back splash- upstairs has large master bedroom and double vanity separate shower large walk in closet - all beds up and laundry room - 2 car garage - community has pool and spa and playground - ez access to beltway
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
