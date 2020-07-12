/
south valley ranch
173 Apartments for rent in South Valley Ranch, Henderson, NV
12 Units Available
South Valley Ranch Apartments
701 Aspen Peak Loop, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,120
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1300 sqft
Welcome to South Valley Ranch, located in beautiful Henderson, NV! South Valley Ranch Apartments offers a luxurious lifestyle cloistered within a well-planned private community.
3 Units Available
Aspen Peak Apartments
833 Aspen Peak Loop, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A pet-friendly community with a sparkling pool, a clubhouse, and reserved parking for residents. Homes feature private patios, plush carpeting, and walk-in closets. Close to shopping and dining options in the area.
Results within 1 mile of South Valley Ranch
23 Units Available
The Well
1050 Wellness Pl, Henderson, NV
Studio
$1,183
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,198
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
1016 sqft
The Well, a brand new apartment community in Henderson, Nevada, offers a home and a lifestyle centered around you. LIVE WELL with thoughtful details such as quartz counters and large windows to let light in.
7 Units Available
Tesoro Ranch
6655 Boulder Hwy, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$995
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1250 sqft
Spacious apartments near Silver Bowl Fields. Hardwood floors, tons of natural light, and stainless steel appliances. Fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Community has a large pool and outdoor fire pits. Garage parking available.
43 Units Available
The Aviary
1070 Wellness Pl, Henderson, NV
Studio
$1,110
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,150
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
964 sqft
It takes something special to stand out in a crowd, and The Aviary, a new apartment community in Henderson’s Union Village soars. Wait until you see its inspired social spaces.
7 Units Available
Firenze
5880 Boulder Falls St, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,077
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near several of Southern Nevada's most noted master-planned neighborhoods, Firenze offers carefree apartment living in a private, gated community.
10 Units Available
The Dresden
6650 East Russell Road, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1257 sqft
The Dresden offers a mixture of comfort and style. Upgrades in Every Apartment! This property is situated on E. Russell Rd. in Las Vegas. The professional leasing staff is ready to help you find your perfect home.
1 Unit Available
6286 Barton Manor St
6286 South Barton Manor Street, Whitney, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1750 sqft
SE 2 STORY HOME!! - SE 2 STORY HOME!!Fantastic 3 bed 2 1/2 bath home. Open & spacious living & dining area. Roomy kitchen w/granite counters & all appliances opens to family room. Tile floors thru-out 1st floor, wood laminate in all beds.
1 Unit Available
5921 High Steed St Unit 103
5921 High Steed Street, Whitney, NV
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1581 sqft
Ready for Immediate move in! Carpet upstairs, tile downstairs, window blinds. Spacious floor plan downstairs, 3bedrooms upstairs. Desert landscaping in back yard and a 2 car garage with direct entry to the house. Community Pool and Playground.
1 Unit Available
637 Bright Valley Place
637 Bright Valley Place, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1976 sqft
Beautiful vaulted Home with 3 bed 2.5 Bath home in Henderson - Beautiful home with vaulted ceilings, upgraded carpet, stainless steel appliances, located in a nice gated community in Henderson. Ceiling fans in every room, with a good size backyard.
1 Unit Available
617 CHROMATIC CHORD Court
617 Chromatic Chord Ct, Henderson, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2050 sqft
Cadence master plan community 4 bed single story home on cul de sac. Paver stone driveway to private courtyard. 70k in builder grade upgrades. Open floor plan. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, & custom cabinets.
1 Unit Available
6024 Mustang Breeze Trail
6024 Mustang Breeze Trail, Whitney, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1670 sqft
Located in the gated community of Boulder Ranch, this 2 story 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 car garage, might be what you are looking for! The kitchen overlooks the family room for an open floor plan.
1 Unit Available
401 East MERLAYNE Drive
401 East Merlayne Drive, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$700
550 sqft
Cozy single story condo in Henderson featuring 2 bedrooms and 1 bath.Vinyl flooring and blinds throughout. Ceiling fan in living room. Refrigerator included. Master bedroom has walk-in closet. Second bedroom has large open closet.
1 Unit Available
6425 EXTREME SHEAR Avenue
6425 Extreme Shear Avenue, Whitney, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1060 sqft
Wait until you see this wonderful town-home in lovely gated community!! Fantastic location, close to shopping, Cowabunga Bay and direct freeway access. Enjoy having 1 car garage with direct access into unit.
1 Unit Available
6645 Prairie Dusk Dr
6645 Prairie Dusk Dr, Whitney, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1484 sqft
Gorgeous 3 BR/2.5 BA Home in gated Community Across Community Pool features tile and gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout for you comfort, includes all appliances, easy to maintain landscaping, open floor concept with oversized bedrooms and closets.
1 Unit Available
5401 Scotch Cap Drive
5401 Scotch Cap Drive, Whitney, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1722 sqft
GATED 3 BED 2.5 BATH HOUSE WITH TILE THROUGHOUT DOWNSTAIRS - GATED 3 BED 2.5 BATH HOUSE! BLINDS & BACKYARD HAVE BEEN COMPLETED AFTER PHOTOS WERE TAKEN.
1 Unit Available
720 IRISH MITTENS Court
720 Irish Mittens Avenue, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2460 sqft
WONDERFUL HENDERSON HOME IN GATED COMMUNITY!! Freshly painted & new carpet installed. Located on a cul-de-sac this home features a Spacious kitchen w/island & all appliances. Master bedroom w/balcony, walk-in closet, dbl sinks & separate tub/shower.
1 Unit Available
6632 Tulip Falls Drive
6632 East Tulip Falls Drive, Whitney, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1750 sqft
Cozy 2 story home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Open floorpan with spacious living room. Kitchen features center island and tile flooring. Dining area in kitchen with sliding doors to patio. Separate Family room off the kitchen.
1 Unit Available
520 W. Sunset Rd, Storage # 27-29
520 West Sunset Road, Henderson, NV
Studio
$600
1080 sqft
Storage unit. Electricity included.
1 Unit Available
600 W. Sunset Rd, Suite 101
600 West Sunset Road, Henderson, NV
Studio
$1,840
2300 sqft
Deli and mini-mart. 17 doors reach in cooler and freezer. 3 compartment sink. Stained concrete floor. CAM $598 ($.26/SF)
1 Unit Available
6437 Brulap Ct
6437 Burlap Ct, Whitney, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1414 sqft
Please use GPS address: 6418 Cambric to find 6437 Burlap. Burlap street is one street away from Cambric, north. I515 to Russell Rd. E, Exit & East 1.5 miles to Builder Hwy, North on Boulder Hwy for 0.
Results within 5 miles of South Valley Ranch
9 Units Available
Remington Canyon
1000 American Pacific Dr, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,170
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Premiere apartment complex in Green Valley includes 24-hour resort-style pool, business center, clubhouse and parking. Living spaces boast gourmet kitchens, open floor plans, ceramic tiles and walk-in closets. Excellent access to I-515 and I-215.
8 Units Available
The Nexos
3950 Mountain Vista St, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$817
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$997
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,186
1198 sqft
Your search for your ideal apartment home in Las Vegas, Nevada has come to an end at Mountain Vista Apartments. Our community is conveniently located near major commuter freeways, local shopping centers, and fantastic dining venues.
41 Units Available
The Milo
3850 Mountain Vista St, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$830
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1005 sqft
Welcome to The Milo! Enjoy peaceful living at a price you can afford.