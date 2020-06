Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage gym pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage

Upstairs 1 bedroom with private garage in beautiful Bella Vista. All appliances included. Laminate and tile floors. Mirrored dining area. 2 Balconies -- 1 at entrance and 1 off bedroom. Bella Vista amenities include clubhouse, exercise room, two pools, barbecue area, and walking trails. Location is across from Green Valley Ranch and walking distance to The District, Henderson Pavilion Multi Gen Center, and more. Small pets under 30 lbs ok.