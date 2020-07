Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic 3 bedroom home with a 3 car garage located in a great part of Henderson, close to 215 freeway access. Home has spacious bedrooms and the master bedroom has a large walk-in closet. Home has tile throughout the downstairs area and features a low maintenance front and rear yard, with a covered patio in the rear, perfect for afternoon shade from the sun.