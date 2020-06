Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

Large townhouse in the heart of Green Valley. Community with pool and tennis courts. Fresh paint and new carpets on stairs and upstairs master suite. Downstairs bedroom, and downstairs office/den that could be used as a bedroom. Kitchen with many upgrades and s/s appliances. Vaulted ceilings, fireplace, fenced in patio, separate laundry room, two car garage with shelving, skylight, plenty of cabinet space. Close to Galleria Mall & Sunset Casino.