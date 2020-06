2664 Ridgewater Circle

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM PLUS LOFT IN HENDERSON!! - BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM PLUS LOFT IN HENDERSON!! PROPERTY ON LARGE LOT. GRAND ENTRANCE WITH TWO STORY CEILINGS IN FORMAL LIVING ROOM AND FIREPLACE. ALL LAMINATE AND TILE DOWNSTAIRS. HUGE KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, ISLAND AND TONS OF CABINETS FOR STORAGE. FAMILY ROOM NEXT TO KITCHEN. MASTER SUITE WITH HIGH CEILINGS, UPGRADED BATHROOM, SEPARATE SHOWER/TUB, DOUBLE SINK VANITY AND WALK IN CLOSET. LOFT UPSTAIRS GREAT FOR OFFICE OR ADDITIONAL FAMILY ROOM.



CONTACT JO ANN 702-610-7398



(RLNE4897287)