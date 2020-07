Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Embrace this captivating single-story townhouse behind the gates, at The Villas at Solera, just minutes from Solera at Anthem Community Center. Crisp clean walls, plush carpets & immaculate tile floors await you. Two bedrooms, den & two full bathrooms in this enchanting home. Spacious kitchen w/ granite counter tops, in unit washer and dryer, water softener, ceiling fans.Covered patio and desert landscaping. Rent includes water and trash Must See