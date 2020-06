Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

You have to see this place. Gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 bathrooms with a 1 car garage. Home had just been redone with all kinds of amazing upgrades, new flooring, paint, granite counter, new sinks, faucets, cabinets, stainless steel appliances, all modern, custom bathrooms. hardwood floors and much more. You will absolutely love this unit.