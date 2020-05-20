All apartments in Union City
Last updated July 4 2020 at 8:32 PM

4310 HUDSON AVE

4310 Hudson Ave · (201) 766-2565
Location

4310 Hudson Ave, Union City, NJ 07087
Union City

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,800

Studio · 2 Bath

Amenities

garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
!! UNION CITY'S SPACIOUS STUDIO WITH 1 CAR GARAGE PARKING !! Take the opportunity to lease this ideally located studio unit offering you an open Kitchen, Living Room, and 2 Full baths! This unit conviently includes 1 car garage parking while also being ideally located in commuter dream location with a plethora of community amenities like bus transportation to and from Manhattan, Bergenline Avenue LightRail, schools, parks, restaurants, and so much more! Make your appointment today to see your next apartment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4310 HUDSON AVE have any available units?
4310 HUDSON AVE has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4310 HUDSON AVE currently offering any rent specials?
4310 HUDSON AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4310 HUDSON AVE pet-friendly?
No, 4310 HUDSON AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union City.
Does 4310 HUDSON AVE offer parking?
Yes, 4310 HUDSON AVE offers parking.
Does 4310 HUDSON AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4310 HUDSON AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4310 HUDSON AVE have a pool?
No, 4310 HUDSON AVE does not have a pool.
Does 4310 HUDSON AVE have accessible units?
No, 4310 HUDSON AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4310 HUDSON AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4310 HUDSON AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4310 HUDSON AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4310 HUDSON AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
