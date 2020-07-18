All apartments in Secaucus
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:11 AM

561 SANDERLING CT

561 Sanderling Ct · (201) 798-3300
Location

561 Sanderling Ct, Secaucus, NJ 07094

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1090 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Gorgeous updated 2bed/1bath townhouse style, luxury/style within this gated community. Open floor plan, cathedral ceiling, premium appliances, marble tiled bath, glass block wall, custom window treatments. Picturesque, light filled view from terrace w/dedicated gas line for BBQ grill. Stone-faced gas fireplace, central a/c. Amenities include, outdoor pool, tennis court, community room and playroom. Garage parking for 2 cars and large storage closet. Close to transportation to NYC, shuttle bus to Secaucus Junction. Make this your very private home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 561 SANDERLING CT have any available units?
561 SANDERLING CT has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 561 SANDERLING CT have?
Some of 561 SANDERLING CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 561 SANDERLING CT currently offering any rent specials?
561 SANDERLING CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 561 SANDERLING CT pet-friendly?
No, 561 SANDERLING CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Secaucus.
Does 561 SANDERLING CT offer parking?
Yes, 561 SANDERLING CT offers parking.
Does 561 SANDERLING CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 561 SANDERLING CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 561 SANDERLING CT have a pool?
Yes, 561 SANDERLING CT has a pool.
Does 561 SANDERLING CT have accessible units?
No, 561 SANDERLING CT does not have accessible units.
Does 561 SANDERLING CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 561 SANDERLING CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 561 SANDERLING CT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 561 SANDERLING CT has units with air conditioning.
