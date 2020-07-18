561 SANDERLING CT

Amenities
Gorgeous updated 2bed/1bath townhouse style, luxury/style within this gated community. Open floor plan, cathedral ceiling, premium appliances, marble tiled bath, glass block wall, custom window treatments. Picturesque, light filled view from terrace w/dedicated gas line for BBQ grill. Stone-faced gas fireplace, central a/c. Amenities include, outdoor pool, tennis court, community room and playroom. Garage parking for 2 cars and large storage closet. Close to transportation to NYC, shuttle bus to Secaucus Junction. Make this your very private home!