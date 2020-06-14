553 Apartments for rent in Secaucus, NJ with garage
The unusual facilities that once occupied Secaucus included a penitentiary, lunatic asylum, an almshouse and a quarry. However, the industries that gave the town a less-than-fragrant reputation were more than 50 pig farms, where the porcine creatures outnumbered humans by 16 to one. Thankfully for residents with sensitive noses, the last of these pork-related industries closed in the 1950's.
The preponderance of single-unit homes, lack of residential and commercial towers, a nearby river and over 20 parks grant residents of Secaucus a welcome suburban respite from the urban ills of New York City. If you work in logistics, warehousing or distribution, you don't even have to leave the community to find employment; the town is a major center for those industries. Job growth within the town is expected to equal or exceed that of the rest of the country, according to Sperling's Best Places. See more
Secaucus apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.