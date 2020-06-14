Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:06 AM

553 Apartments for rent in Secaucus, NJ with garage

Secaucus apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st...
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
75 Units Available
The Harper at Harmon Meadow Apartments
100 Harmon Meadow Blvd, Secaucus, NJ
Studio
$1,880
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,055
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,896
1085 sqft
With an on-site business center, clubhouse, gym and pool, this community isn't short on amenities. Apartments include walk-in closets, patios/balconies and in-unit laundry. It's just minutes from The Plaza at Harmon Meadow and Hackensack River.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
8 Units Available
Osprey Cove
45 Meadowlands Pky, Secaucus, NJ
Studio
$1,933
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,280
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,746
1107 sqft
Eco-friendly and spacious apartments with views of the Hackensack River. Apartments contain modern features such as walk-in closets, granite surfaces, and air-conditioning. Nearby Highway 495 runs straight into New York City.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
165 FRONT ST
165 Front Street, Secaucus, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
CONVENIENTLY LOCATED Bright and SPACIOUS Two Level DUPLEX in Center of Town, approximately 2500 sq. ft., of living space, Hardwood floors, Living Room - Dinning Room, Eat in kitchen, Half Bathroom.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
North End
1 Unit Available
26 ARN TERRACE
26 Arn Terrace, Secaucus, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
!! YOUR SECAUCUS NEXT RENTAL HOME OPPORTUNITY IS HERE !! Take advantage of this One Family home offering you lots of comfort! This gem offers you a large living room, eat-in-kitchen, 2 spacious bedrooms, 1 full bath, large sun porch and backyard,
Results within 1 mile of Secaucus
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
19 Units Available
Avalon North Bergen
5665 Kennedy Blvd, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,980
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1243 sqft
Sleek apartments near North Hudson Park. Tenants have access to a shuffleboard, pool table and barbecue area. Easy access to the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail Station and I-95.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
10 Units Available
Hudson Mews
1305 Paterson Plank Road, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,870
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,305
1179 sqft
Hudson Mews is a part of vibrant North Bergen, New Jersey. Residents at the Hudson Mews can select between gorgeous studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom residents.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Union City
1 Unit Available
539 38TH ST
539 38th St, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1298 sqft
Luxury rentals at Union Square, Union City's only Energy Star award winning building. Massive 1470 sf 2 bed/2bath plus den with bright Southern exposure.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
The Heights
1 Unit Available
539 LIBERTY AVE
539 Liberty Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
550 sqft
Recently renovated 1 bedroom, ground level unit (behind garage) in quiet residential neighborhood. Includes all utilities (heat, hot water and electricity) Short distance to NYC bus or bus to Journal Square PATH. Shared Laundry room.
Results within 5 miles of Secaucus
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 07:14am
The Waterfront
39 Units Available
Modera Lofts
350 Warren Street, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,306
461 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,897
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,655
1015 sqft
Blocks from the water and close to I-78 for a trip through the Holland Tunnel to NYC. 1-2 bedroom apartments with chic design and lots of storage. Dog park, playground and gym. 24-hour concierge service.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 07:00am
Edgewater
2 Units Available
Mariners Landing
312 Portside Dr, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,755
1539 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments, with patio or balcony offering impressive view of Hudson River. Green community with smoke-free apartments. Fully accessible to the disabled. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 06:59am
$
Southeast Hoboken
9 Units Available
Observer Park
51 Garden St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,765
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,301
842 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,874
1082 sqft
Spacious modern homes with ample storage, hardwood floors and views. Newly re-imagined kitchens with stainless steel appliances and black granite or quartz counters. High ceilings and private terraces available.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 06:56am
$
Harrison
33 Units Available
Harrison Urby
777 S 3rd St, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,902
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,058
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,836
893 sqft
Harrison Urby is your ideal New Jersey home, located in the heart of a vibrant, up-and-coming community. With top-notch amenities, gorgeous apartments, and an unbeatable location close to the PATH train into New York City or Newark.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 06:49am
$
13 Units Available
The Station at Lyndhurst
240 Chubb Ave, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,670
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$818
1047 sqft
Just nine short miles from Manhattan and right outside Secaucus and Jersey City lives a striking collection of new Lyndhurst apartments for rent.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Bergen - Lafayette
301 Units Available
The Beacon
20 Beacon Way, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,507
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,676
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,123
1095 sqft
Situated west of I-78 close to Liberty State Park. Apartment amenities include roof decks, an organic garden, 24-hour concierge, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Apartments feature panoramic views and washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 06:26am
12 Units Available
Hillside Village Apartments
659 Shaler Blvd, Ridgefield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
833 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hillside Village Apartments in Ridgefield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
The Waterfront
32 Units Available
The Morgan at Provost Square
160 Morgan St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,703
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,106
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,965
1143 sqft
Smoke-free apartments in the Powerhouse Arts District of Jersey City just a few blocks from NYC. This pet-friendly community features an on-site pool, gym and parking. Apartments include private patios, hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Northwest Hoboken
20 Units Available
1000 Jefferson
1000 Jefferson St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,965
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,730
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,065
1414 sqft
Luxury apartment community with over 200 residences. Beautiful swimming pool, 24-hour gym and covered parking. Apartments have spacious floor plans with soaring nine-foot ceilings and gourmet kitchens.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
Chelsea
29 Units Available
777 6th Avenue
777 6th Ave, New York, NY
Studio
$2,981
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,776
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,672
1130 sqft
Prime location in Chelsea with NYC's best clubs, restaurants and shops steps away. Luxurious finishes like granite counters and floor-to-ceiling windows. 24-hour gym and concierge. Pet-friendly!
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Chelsea
119 Units Available
Eugene
435 West 31st Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,980
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,105
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,010
1118 sqft
**NOW OFFERING ALTERNATIVE TOUR OPTIONS, INCLUDING VIRTUAL SHOWINGS. CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! Something spectacular has arrived in the heart of Midtown West.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
$
Upper West Side
4 Units Available
James Marquis
101 West 90th Street, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,263
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,802
914 sqft
Located on Columbus Avenue at 90th Street, the James Marquis offers luxury apartment living in the heart of the Upper West Side.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 07:02am
$
Upper West Side
15 Units Available
101 West End
101 W End Ave, New York, NY
Studio
$2,635
483 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,230
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,915
1077 sqft
Fashionable units near the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. Dogs and cats allowed. Enjoy on-site laundry, bike storage and a basketball court. Close to great shopping at Columbus Circle.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
The Waterfront
217 Units Available
The BLVD Collection
425 Washington Blvd, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,389
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,850
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
1139 sqft
With stunning views of Manhattan, stellar service, and a continually evolving and expanding array of luxury amenities and features, the BLVD Collection offers more - three times more. Three times the comfort. Three times the service.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:00am
$
17 Units Available
The Winston at Lyndhurst
120 Chubb Avenue, Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,880
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A new comfort in a lap of luxury awaits at The Winston at Lyndhurst.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
Downtown Jersey City
37 Units Available
70 Greene
70 Greene St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,426
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,780
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,852
1063 sqft
Beautiful views of Manhattan and Lady Liberty accentuate this 48-story community. This luxury property also features 24-hour gym, game room, garage parking, pool and sauna. Units have hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
City Guide for Secaucus, NJ

The unusual facilities that once occupied Secaucus included a penitentiary, lunatic asylum, an almshouse and a quarry. However, the industries that gave the town a less-than-fragrant reputation were more than 50 pig farms, where the porcine creatures outnumbered humans by 16 to one. Thankfully for residents with sensitive noses, the last of these pork-related industries closed in the 1950's.

The preponderance of single-unit homes, lack of residential and commercial towers, a nearby river and over 20 parks grant residents of Secaucus a welcome suburban respite from the urban ills of New York City. If you work in logistics, warehousing or distribution, you don't even have to leave the community to find employment; the town is a major center for those industries. Job growth within the town is expected to equal or exceed that of the rest of the country, according to Sperling's Best Places. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Secaucus, NJ

Secaucus apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

