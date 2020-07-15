/
studio apartments
523 Studio Apartments for rent in Secaucus, NJ
37 Units Available
The Harper at Harmon Meadow Apartments
100 Harmon Meadow Blvd, Secaucus, NJ
Studio
$1,878
597 sqft
With an on-site business center, clubhouse, gym and pool, this community isn't short on amenities. Apartments include walk-in closets, patios/balconies and in-unit laundry. It's just minutes from The Plaza at Harmon Meadow and Hackensack River.
15 Units Available
Osprey Cove
45 Meadowlands Pky, Secaucus, NJ
Studio
$1,760
603 sqft
Eco-friendly and spacious apartments with views of the Hackensack River. Apartments contain modern features such as walk-in closets, granite surfaces, and air-conditioning. Nearby Highway 495 runs straight into New York City.
Results within 1 mile of Secaucus
19 Units Available
Avalon North Bergen
5665 Kennedy Blvd, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
$1,910
636 sqft
Sleek apartments near North Hudson Park. Tenants have access to a shuffleboard, pool table and barbecue area. Easy access to the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail Station and I-95.
7 Units Available
Hudson Mews
1305 Paterson Plank Road, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
$1,575
564 sqft
Hudson Mews is a part of vibrant North Bergen, New Jersey. Residents at the Hudson Mews can select between gorgeous studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom residents.
1 Unit Available
20 AVENUE AT PORT IMPERIAL
20 Ave At Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
Studio
$4,400
1863 sqft
Wonderful 1863sqft 3 bedroom at the Grandview II. Unit has hardwood floor through out. Upgraded kitchen. Close to NY ferry & NY trans and shops. Amenities included exercise room, pool, community room and 24hr concierge.
Results within 5 miles of Secaucus
31 Units Available
Harrison
Harrison Urby
777 S 3rd St, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,880
466 sqft
Harrison Urby is your ideal New Jersey home, located in the heart of a vibrant, up-and-coming community. With top-notch amenities, gorgeous apartments, and an unbeatable location close to the PATH train into New York City or Newark.
33 Units Available
The Waterfront
Urby
200 Greene Street, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,450
477 sqft
Jersey City Urby is a bustling urban playhouse on the waterfront and minutes from Manhattan via the Exchange Place PATH or nearby ferry. Its everything a high-end, luxury apartment promises with way more character and charm.
48 Units Available
The Waterfront
The Morgan at Provost Square
160 Morgan St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,412
545 sqft
Smoke-free apartments in the Powerhouse Arts District of Jersey City just a few blocks from NYC. This pet-friendly community features an on-site pool, gym and parking. Apartments include private patios, hardwood floors and granite countertops.
44 Units Available
The Waterfront
Modera Lofts
350 Warren Street, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,123
461 sqft
Blocks from the water and close to I-78 for a trip through the Holland Tunnel to NYC. 1-2 bedroom apartments with chic design and lots of storage. Dog park, playground and gym. 24-hour concierge service.
17 Units Available
Liberty State Park
295J
295 Johnston Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,650
434 sqft
Jersey Citys newest residential hotspot, 295J, is a modern, elegant, and pet friendly apartment building.
2 Units Available
Garment District
15 East 36
15 East 36th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,550
15 East 36 is the ideal fusion of classic and contemporary New York living, located at the nexus of bustling Midtown East and serene Murray Hill.
33 Units Available
Chelsea
777 6th Avenue
777 6th Ave, New York, NY
Studio
$2,961
570 sqft
Prime location in Chelsea with NYC's best clubs, restaurants and shops steps away. Luxurious finishes like granite counters and floor-to-ceiling windows. 24-hour gym and concierge. Pet-friendly!
232 Units Available
The Waterfront
The BLVD Collection
425 Washington Blvd, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,292
585 sqft
With stunning views of Manhattan, stellar service, and a continually evolving and expanding array of luxury amenities and features, the BLVD Collection offers more - three times more. Three times the comfort. Three times the service.
6 Units Available
Upper West Side
South Park Tower
124 West 60th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,900
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at South Park Tower in New York. View photos, descriptions and more!
11 Units Available
Upper West Side
75 West End Avenue
75 West End Avenue, New York, NY
Studio
$2,460
This 1,000-unit high-rise features a New York Sports Club fitness center with pool and classes for adults and children, appleseeds® children's playroom, children's outdoor playground, parking and a complimentary shuttle bus to Columbus Circle.
9 Units Available
Kips Bay
Murray Hill Marquis Apartments
150 East 34th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,100
439 sqft
Murray Hill Marquis is the quintessential Manhattan residence where the magic of the city is right outside your front door.
22 Units Available
The Waterfront
Aquablu
110 River Drive South, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,397
607 sqft
Aquablu, one of Newport's premium luxury towers, offers residents some of the finest living accommodations and unparalleled views of the Manhattan skyline.
143 Units Available
Chelsea
Eugene
435 West 31st Street, New York, NY
Studio
$3,185
468 sqft
**NOW OFFERING ALTERNATIVE TOUR OPTIONS, INCLUDING VIRTUAL SHOWINGS. CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! Something spectacular has arrived in the heart of Midtown West.
11 Units Available
Harrison
Water's Edge
301 Dey Street, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,650
601 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours. While on tour, we require that all guests wear a face mask. Please feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions.
6 Units Available
Garment District
Henry Hall
515 West 38th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,954
509 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Henry Hall in New York. View photos, descriptions and more!
274 Units Available
Bergen - Lafayette
The Beacon
20 Beacon Way, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,638
550 sqft
Situated west of I-78 close to Liberty State Park. Apartment amenities include roof decks, an organic garden, 24-hour concierge, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Apartments feature panoramic views and washer and dryer.
34 Units Available
NoMad
800 Sixth
800 6th Ave, New York, NY
Studio
$3,331
756 sqft
Fully furnished homes with granite counters, designer cabinetry and extra storage. Community amenities include a rooftop deck, putting green and billiards table. Near Madison Square Park and numerous shops, restaurants and bars along 6th Avenue.
27 Units Available
Harrison
One Harrison
1 Harrison Ave, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,725
596 sqft
BNE Real Estate Group proudly introduces its newest jewel along the Harrison waterfront, One Harrison.
27 Units Available
Southwest Hoboken
77 Park Avenue
77 Park Ave, Hoboken, NJ
Studio
$2,309
675 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances and views of Manhattan. Tenants have access to a garage, 24-hour gym and laundry center. Easy access to the Hoboken Terminal and Holland Tunnel.
