/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:39 PM
610 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Secaucus, NJ
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
72 Units Available
The Harper at Harmon Meadow Apartments
100 Harmon Meadow Blvd, Secaucus, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,896
1085 sqft
With an on-site business center, clubhouse, gym and pool, this community isn't short on amenities. Apartments include walk-in closets, patios/balconies and in-unit laundry. It's just minutes from The Plaza at Harmon Meadow and Hackensack River.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
8 Units Available
Osprey Cove
45 Meadowlands Pky, Secaucus, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,746
1107 sqft
Eco-friendly and spacious apartments with views of the Hackensack River. Apartments contain modern features such as walk-in closets, granite surfaces, and air-conditioning. Nearby Highway 495 runs straight into New York City.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
33 GREEN VALLEY CT
33 Green Valley Ct, Secaucus, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1295 sqft
RENOVATED CONDO FOR RENT- AVAILABLE NOW - GREEN VALLEY GARDENS COMPLEX W/ POOL /2 CAR PARKING INCLUDED - SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM 1.
Results within 1 mile of Secaucus
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
19 Units Available
Avalon North Bergen
5665 Kennedy Blvd, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1243 sqft
Sleek apartments near North Hudson Park. Tenants have access to a shuffleboard, pool table and barbecue area. Easy access to the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail Station and I-95.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
28 Units Available
The Monarch
100 Schindler Court, East Rutherford, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
1140 sqft
Up to One Month Free on select apartments. Inquire today!
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
10 Units Available
Hudson Mews
1305 Paterson Plank Road, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,305
1179 sqft
Hudson Mews is a part of vibrant North Bergen, New Jersey. Residents at the Hudson Mews can select between gorgeous studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom residents.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:45am
Union City
1 Unit Available
809 22nd Street
809 22nd St, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1000 sqft
This is a gorgeous building locate on the center of union city with access to NJ Turnpike and bus to NYC. Contact us to schedule a showing.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
The Heights
1 Unit Available
3481 KENNEDY BLVD
3481 John F Kennedy Boulevard, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
876 sqft
Nice sized 2bedroom condo located in Jersey City Heights. Be right where the action is in Jersey City with easy access to NYC. This unit features a washer/dryer and large counter space in the kitchen. Call today to schedule an appointment.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Union City
1 Unit Available
539 38TH ST
539 38th St, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1298 sqft
Luxury rentals at Union Square, Union City's only Energy Star award winning building. Massive 1470 sf 2 bed/2bath plus den with bright Southern exposure.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Union City
1 Unit Available
4522 KENNEDY BLVD
4522 John F Kennedy Boulevard, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
!! RECENTLY RENOVATED 2 BEDROOM GEM !! Hop on the elevator right into your 3rd floor rental opportunity! This modern chic unit offers you a Kitchen with beautiful stainless steel appliances and beautiful center island, a very spacious living room,
Results within 5 miles of Secaucus
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Chelsea
37 Units Available
The Olivia
315 W 33rd St, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$5,870
1014 sqft
The Olivia sets a new standard of rental living, seamlessly combining design, modern day conveniences and an elevated level of service.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
32 Units Available
The Union at Lyndhurst
1301 Wall St W, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,837
1160 sqft
Luxury apartments close to Lyndhurst Town Park with easy access to bus and trains to NYC. Resident lounge with billiards, fitness center, heated outdoor pool! W/D in unit, spacious floor plans and private patio/ balcony.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
The Waterfront
58 Units Available
Avalon Cove
444 Washington Blvd, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1337 sqft
Very close to local attractions, including Liberty Science Center, Liberty State Park and the Museum of Russian Art. Units include stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and dishwasher. Luxury community boasts basketball, pool, tennis and racquetball.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Chelsea
29 Units Available
Avalon West Chelsea
282 11th Ave, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$5,705
1172 sqft
Doorman building in West Chelsea, close to Chelsea Waterside Park. Smoke-free. Residences have hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, elevator, 24-hour gym and parking. Pet friendly units.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Theater District
65 Units Available
Avalon Midtown West
250 W 50th St, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,969
1045 sqft
Get a beautiful view of Manhattan via wall-to-wall windows in these units. Easy access to several NYC subway stations and only blocks away from Central Park and Broadway. Community features pool, sauna and game room.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Hell's Kitchen
34 Units Available
Avalon Clinton
515 W 52nd St, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$5,197
1048 sqft
Luxury apartments in Midtown Manhattan with stunning city views. Apartments have balconies, granite countertops, full-wall windows and walk-in closets. DeWitt Clinton Park is nearby when you need some fresh air.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Wood - Ridge
24 Units Available
Avalon at Wesmont Station
100 Rosie Sq, Wood-Ridge, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1162 sqft
Up to three-bedroom apartments in vibrant complex featuring hangout areas like a fire pit, clubhouse and pool. Bergen Town Center is close by for shopping, as is Woodland Park for some fresh air.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Edgewater
18 Units Available
Avalon at Edgewater
100 River Rd, Edgewater, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
1238 sqft
Stylish homes with a fireplace, ceiling fans and in-unit laundry. Recently updated. Residents get access to a courtyard, gym and garage. Views of New York City. Near North Hudson Park.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Chelsea
38 Units Available
AVA High Line
525 W 28th St, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$8,125
1230 sqft
This green community is situated in West Chelsea and is only minutes from the waterfront. Onsite valet service, fire pit, 24-hour gym and garage parking. All units feature hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Southwest Hoboken
32 Units Available
Avalon Hoboken
800 Madison St, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,605
1124 sqft
Upper Grand neighborhood with walking access to Hoboken's shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has a swimming pool and hot tub, yoga studio and media room. Units feature patio/balcony, stainless steel appliances and fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:43am
Flatiron District
19 Units Available
7 West 21st street
7 West 21st Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$8,538
Amidst the lively atmosphere of the historic Flatiron District are brand new rental residences designed by Morris Adjmi. 7 West 21st Street blends classic architectural exteriors with chic modern interiors to create a unique living experience.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 09:10am
NoMad
9 Units Available
Chelsea Landmark
55 W 25th St, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$6,557
Chelsea Landmark is a collection of sophisticated rental apartments located at the intersection of NoMad, Flatiron, and Chelsea.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 09:01am
Hell's Kitchen
1 Unit Available
The Lewis
411 W 35th St, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$6,249
The Lewis is perfectly outfitted in modern style with studio, one and two-bedroom residences. Exuding sophistication from every angle, each residence is complete with refined amenities and an elevated level of finish.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 08:59am
Upper West Side
10 Units Available
The Melar
250 West 93rd Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$7,195
Located at 250 West 93rd Street, The Melar is a 22-story property offering 143 units in studio, one- and two-bedroom configurations.
Similar Pages
Secaucus 1 BedroomsSecaucus 2 BedroomsSecaucus 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSecaucus 3 BedroomsSecaucus Apartments with Balcony
Secaucus Apartments with GarageSecaucus Apartments with GymSecaucus Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSecaucus Apartments with ParkingSecaucus Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJ
West New York, NJHackensack, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJEnglewood, NJFair Lawn, NJCaldwell, NJWestfield, NJChatham, NJBergenfield, NJEast Rutherford, NJ