978 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Secaucus, NJ

Finding an apartment in Secaucus that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
75 Units Available
The Harper at Harmon Meadow Apartments
100 Harmon Meadow Blvd, Secaucus, NJ
Studio
$1,880
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,055
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,896
1085 sqft
With an on-site business center, clubhouse, gym and pool, this community isn't short on amenities. Apartments include walk-in closets, patios/balconies and in-unit laundry. It's just minutes from The Plaza at Harmon Meadow and Hackensack River.
8 Units Available
Osprey Cove
45 Meadowlands Pky, Secaucus, NJ
Studio
$1,933
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,280
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,746
1107 sqft
Eco-friendly and spacious apartments with views of the Hackensack River. Apartments contain modern features such as walk-in closets, granite surfaces, and air-conditioning. Nearby Highway 495 runs straight into New York City.

North End
1 Unit Available
26 ARN TERRACE
26 Arn Terrace, Secaucus, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
!! YOUR SECAUCUS NEXT RENTAL HOME OPPORTUNITY IS HERE !! Take advantage of this One Family home offering you lots of comfort! This gem offers you a large living room, eat-in-kitchen, 2 spacious bedrooms, 1 full bath, large sun porch and backyard,
Results within 1 mile of Secaucus
26 Units Available
The Monarch
100 Schindler Court, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,625
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Up to One Month Free on select apartments. Inquire today!
19 Units Available
Avalon North Bergen
5665 Kennedy Blvd, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,980
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1243 sqft
Sleek apartments near North Hudson Park. Tenants have access to a shuffleboard, pool table and barbecue area. Easy access to the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail Station and I-95.
10 Units Available
Hudson Mews
1305 Paterson Plank Road, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,870
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,305
1179 sqft
Hudson Mews is a part of vibrant North Bergen, New Jersey. Residents at the Hudson Mews can select between gorgeous studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom residents.

Union City
1 Unit Available
809 22nd Street
809 22nd St, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1000 sqft
This is a gorgeous building locate on the center of union city with access to NJ Turnpike and bus to NYC. Contact us to schedule a showing.

Union City
1 Unit Available
4008 Kennedy Blvd
4008 John F Kennedy Boulevard, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
LARGE 1 BD APARTMENT MINUTES FROM MANHATTAN! - Property Id: 299184 BEAUTIFULLY SPACIOUS 1 BD 1BA APARTMENT CLOSE TO NYC!! LARGE BEDROOM! HARDWOOD FLOORING! MARBLE BATH! UPDATED APPLIANCES! AIRY! RECESSED LIGHTING! NEAR SHOPPING AND

The Heights
1 Unit Available
153 Nelson Ave 11
153 Nelson Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,394
1100 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL 3.5 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 277500 **BEAUTIFUL 3.

The Heights
1 Unit Available
97 BLEECKER ST
97 Bleecker Street, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
800 sqft
Newly RENOVATED 2 bedroom apartment, with heat and hot water INCLUDED, in the sought after Jersey City Heights neighborhood! This unit boasts fresh hardwood floors, spacious living room for hosting, and completely gutted bathroom.

1 Unit Available
814 COLUMBIA AVE
814 Columbia Avenue, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
600 sqft
Third Floor 2 Bedroom Apartment. Public transportation, shopping, dining and parks nearby. Transportation to NYC by bus on Kennedy Blvd, great for NYC commuters. No Parking. Non Smoking. Pets and Broker's Fee negotiable.

Union City
1 Unit Available
544 40TH ST
544 40th Street, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,875
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new construction building located half block east of NYC bus route and half block west of the city's main shopping district. Block/concrete construction with light gauge steel framing.

1 Unit Available
1510 40TH ST
1510 40th Street, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
900 sqft
Beautifully maintained 2 beds one bath apartment in the New Durham section of North Bergen.
Results within 5 miles of Secaucus
The Waterfront
217 Units Available
The BLVD Collection
425 Washington Blvd, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,389
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,850
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
1139 sqft
With stunning views of Manhattan, stellar service, and a continually evolving and expanding array of luxury amenities and features, the BLVD Collection offers more - three times more. Three times the comfort. Three times the service.
Greenville
22 Units Available
Rivet
23 University Place Blvd, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,250
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
1178 sqft
Shuttle to PATH station
Bergen - Lafayette
302 Units Available
The Beacon
20 Beacon Way, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,507
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,676
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,123
1095 sqft
Situated west of I-78 close to Liberty State Park. Apartment amenities include roof decks, an organic garden, 24-hour concierge, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Apartments feature panoramic views and washer and dryer.
East Rutherford
12 Units Available
Rutherford Station
201 Railroad Ave, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,045
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
1350 sqft
Luxury apartments with breakfast bars and spacious layouts. Fully furnished. Residents have access to a dog park, grill area, and playground on-site. Within minutes of public transit and NJ-17.
17 Units Available
The Winston at Lyndhurst
120 Chubb Avenue, Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,880
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,042
1175 sqft
A new comfort in a lap of luxury awaits at The Winston at Lyndhurst.
Liberty State Park
18 Units Available
295 Johnston
295 Johnston Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,795
422 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,360
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
966 sqft
Jersey Citys newest residential hotspot, 295J, is a modern, elegant, and pet friendly apartment building.
Downtown Jersey City
37 Units Available
70 Greene
70 Greene St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,426
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,780
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,852
1063 sqft
Beautiful views of Manhattan and Lady Liberty accentuate this 48-story community. This luxury property also features 24-hour gym, game room, garage parking, pool and sauna. Units have hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Upper West Side
29 Units Available
160 Riverside Boulevard
160 Riverside Blvd, New York, NY
Studio
$2,561
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,971
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,113
1299 sqft
Tucked into the Upper West Side along Riverside Park South. Offers parking, 24-hour concierge, courtyard, and gym. Recently renovated apartments offer steel appliances, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Chelsea
40 Units Available
Beatrice
105 W 29th St, New York, NY
Studio
$3,665
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,846
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,711
1008 sqft
Luxury apartments with great city views. Community features include the exclusive Cloud Lounge, a yoga studio, and gym. Enjoy an on-site farm-to-table restaurant. Near the Fashion Institute of Technology.
NoMad
36 Units Available
Prism
50 E 28th St, New York, NY
Studio
$3,265
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,110
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$7,185
1218 sqft
Just off 28th and Park, above Madison Square Park and Flatiron in Rose Hill neighborhood. Less than a block from 28th Street Subway. Pet-friendly with gym, pool, sauna, yoga, and courtyard. In-unit laundry.
27 Units Available
Hamilton Cove
800 Harbor Blvd, Saginaw County, MI
Studio
$2,825
586 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,995
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,360
1227 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Sleek and curated resort-style amenities create a sophisticated retreat at Hamilton Cove.
City Guide for Secaucus, NJ

The unusual facilities that once occupied Secaucus included a penitentiary, lunatic asylum, an almshouse and a quarry. However, the industries that gave the town a less-than-fragrant reputation were more than 50 pig farms, where the porcine creatures outnumbered humans by 16 to one. Thankfully for residents with sensitive noses, the last of these pork-related industries closed in the 1950's.

The preponderance of single-unit homes, lack of residential and commercial towers, a nearby river and over 20 parks grant residents of Secaucus a welcome suburban respite from the urban ills of New York City. If you work in logistics, warehousing or distribution, you don't even have to leave the community to find employment; the town is a major center for those industries. Job growth within the town is expected to equal or exceed that of the rest of the country, according to Sperling's Best Places. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Secaucus, NJ

Finding an apartment in Secaucus that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

