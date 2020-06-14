978 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Secaucus, NJ

City Guide for Secaucus, NJ

The unusual facilities that once occupied Secaucus included a penitentiary, lunatic asylum, an almshouse and a quarry. However, the industries that gave the town a less-than-fragrant reputation were more than 50 pig farms, where the porcine creatures outnumbered humans by 16 to one. Thankfully for residents with sensitive noses, the last of these pork-related industries closed in the 1950's.