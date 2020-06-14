978 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Secaucus, NJ
The unusual facilities that once occupied Secaucus included a penitentiary, lunatic asylum, an almshouse and a quarry. However, the industries that gave the town a less-than-fragrant reputation were more than 50 pig farms, where the porcine creatures outnumbered humans by 16 to one. Thankfully for residents with sensitive noses, the last of these pork-related industries closed in the 1950's.
The preponderance of single-unit homes, lack of residential and commercial towers, a nearby river and over 20 parks grant residents of Secaucus a welcome suburban respite from the urban ills of New York City. If you work in logistics, warehousing or distribution, you don't even have to leave the community to find employment; the town is a major center for those industries. Job growth within the town is expected to equal or exceed that of the rest of the country, according to Sperling's Best Places. See more
Finding an apartment in Secaucus that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.