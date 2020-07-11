/
apartments with washer dryer
1371 Apartments for rent in Secaucus, NJ with washer-dryer
14 Units Available
Osprey Cove
45 Meadowlands Pky, Secaucus, NJ
Studio
$1,841
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,788
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,378
1107 sqft
Eco-friendly and spacious apartments with views of the Hackensack River. Apartments contain modern features such as walk-in closets, granite surfaces, and air-conditioning. Nearby Highway 495 runs straight into New York City.
49 Units Available
The Harper at Harmon Meadow Apartments
100 Harmon Meadow Blvd, Secaucus, NJ
Studio
$1,719
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,161
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,453
1085 sqft
With an on-site business center, clubhouse, gym and pool, this community isn't short on amenities. Apartments include walk-in closets, patios/balconies and in-unit laundry. It's just minutes from The Plaza at Harmon Meadow and Hackensack River.
1 Unit Available
North End
2 RADIO AVE
2 Radio Ave, Secaucus, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
865 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath apt, move in ready, Available 8/1/20. Apt includes refrigerator dishwasher, stove, microwave, 2 wall air conditioners and washer & dryer room Also, 1 assigned parking space.
1 Unit Available
561 SANDERLING CT
561 Sanderling Ct, Secaucus, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1090 sqft
Gorgeous updated 2bed/1bath townhouse style, luxury/style within this gated community. Open floor plan, cathedral ceiling, premium appliances, marble tiled bath, glass block wall, custom window treatments.
1 Unit Available
33 GREEN VALLEY CT
33 Green Valley Ct, Secaucus, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1295 sqft
RENOVATED CONDO FOR RENT- AVAILABLE NOW - GREEN VALLEY GARDENS COMPLEX W/ POOL /2 CAR PARKING INCLUDED - SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM 1.
1 Unit Available
North End
259 Grace Ave
259 Grace Ave, Secaucus, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,550
1000 sqft
1 BEDROOM - Property Id: 254148 BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM, KITCHEN, LIVING ROOM, ALL NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, WASHER/DRYER, 2 MINI SPLIT AIR CONDITIONERS, PRIVATE ENTRANCE, PARKING IN FRONT, 1 BLOCK TO NYC TRANSPORTATION AND MAJOR ROADS, IDEAL FOR
1 Unit Available
North End
2 ARN TERRACE
2 Arn Terrace, Secaucus, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,888
3000 sqft
FULLY RENOVATED with 3 levels of living this spectacular Cape Cod in the Urban Oasis of Secaucus comes with 4 Spacious Bedrooms / 3 Full Baths. Parking for 4 cars.
18 Units Available
The Monarch
100 Schindler Court, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,895
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours by. While on tour, we require that all guests wear a face mask. Please feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions.
20 Units Available
Avalon North Bergen
5665 Kennedy Blvd, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
$1,925
636 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,995
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1243 sqft
Sleek apartments near North Hudson Park. Tenants have access to a shuffleboard, pool table and barbecue area. Easy access to the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail Station and I-95.
4 Units Available
Hudson Mews
1305 Paterson Plank Road, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1179 sqft
Hudson Mews is a part of vibrant North Bergen, New Jersey. Residents at the Hudson Mews can select between gorgeous studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom residents.
1 Unit Available
The Heights
212 Terrace Ave # 1
212 Terrace Ave, Jersey City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
1 Unit Available
1400 6th Street 2
1400 6th Street, North Bergen, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
3 Bedroom apartment at very convenient location - Property Id: 313305 Take the opportunity to reside in this spacious unit with plenty of sunlight located in the heart of Heights! This gem offers you a Large Size welcoming living room, 3 Bedroom,
1 Unit Available
The Heights
90 Graham St
90 Graham Street, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,194
Leasing: *No Brokers Fee *Non-refundable Application Fee *Credit/Background Check Required *Mandatory 1yr Lease *1st months' rent and one and half month security deposit due prior to your move in If this apartment doesn't meet your exact needs,
1 Unit Available
1457 48TH ST
1457 48th Street, North Bergen, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Cozy 3 bedroom 3 bath first floor unit with basement, private washer/dryer, courtyard and private driveway for 2 cars will feel like your own home! Completely gated and secure entrance around the entire property.
1 Unit Available
The Heights
3506 John F Kennedy Blvd 15
3506 John F Kennedy Boulevard, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1500 sqft
**BRAND NEW STUNNING 5 BEDROOM 2 BATH APARTMENT** - Property Id: 217247 **BRAND NEW STUNNING 5 BEDROOM 2 BATH APARTMENT** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Spacious and airy *Near transportation *Hardwood Floors *Tons of sunlight *Plenty of
1 Unit Available
The Heights
99 LEONARD ST
99 Leonard Street, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1238 sqft
Luxurious 2 bed 2.5 bath duplex in a newly built Townhome, located in the highly desirable Western Slope area of Jersey City Heights.
1 Unit Available
Union City
539 38TH ST
539 38th St, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1242 sqft
Showcase luxury new construction w/ impeccable detail at Union Square Condos. Gourmet kitchen boasts 42in cabinets, ss appl, granite countertops, & self-close drawers. Energy Star bldg features upgraded sound proofing, & over sized BRs.
1 Unit Available
The Heights
180 NORTH ST
180 North Street, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1200 sqft
All new complete renovation 3 bedrooms 2 baths apartment for rent, central heat/ac stain steel appliances laundry machines in unit close to Kennedy Boulevard, near school, close to transportation to NY City, shopping area, vacant and ready to move
1 Unit Available
The Heights
197 TERRACE AVE
197 Terrace Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Well maintained 3 Bed, 2 Bath in great location overlooking sunset from the Balcony. Jacuzzi in Master bedroom attached bath. Must be seen! Hardwood floors and Tiles through out. Plenty of closets.
1 Unit Available
The Heights
163 NELSON AVE
163 Nelson Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1300 sqft
Built in 2008 this 3 bedroom 2 bath apartment is just what you have been looking for, with washer and dryer in unit! Top floor unit with cathederal ceilings in living area, the master bedroom has a balcony.
1 Unit Available
Union City
712 25TH ST
712 25th Street, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1/2 Fee Paid by Landlord! Beautiful Bright 2BR plus Den condo with extra storage and washer and dryer in the unit. This unit is gut-renovated featuring new kitchen, bathroom, and hardwood floors, Central AC, and high ceilings.
1 Unit Available
Union City
515 32ND ST
515 32nd St, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1045 sqft
Stunning brand new 5 story elevator building offers 32 units, consisting of two bedrooms and two bathroom condos.. Features include stainless steel appliances, unit washer/ dryer in each unit, great custom closet space.
1 Unit Available
The Heights
115 BLEECKER ST
115 Bleecker Street, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Completely renovated apartment featuring new stainless steel appliances (including washer and dryer) and new security system. A charming and safe neighborhood.
1 Unit Available
5107 MEADOWVIEW AVE
5107 Meadowview Ave, North Bergen, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1343 sqft
Newly built in 2019. A modern exterior finish with interior designs to match. Enjoy quarantine life in this open and airy 3 beds/2 baths in North Bergen. Large modern kitchen with an oversized quartz island and beautiful subway tile.
