2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:52 PM
1139 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Secaucus, NJ
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
73 Units Available
The Harper at Harmon Meadow Apartments
100 Harmon Meadow Blvd, Secaucus, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,896
1085 sqft
With an on-site business center, clubhouse, gym and pool, this community isn't short on amenities. Apartments include walk-in closets, patios/balconies and in-unit laundry. It's just minutes from The Plaza at Harmon Meadow and Hackensack River.
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
8 Units Available
Osprey Cove
45 Meadowlands Pky, Secaucus, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,746
1107 sqft
Eco-friendly and spacious apartments with views of the Hackensack River. Apartments contain modern features such as walk-in closets, granite surfaces, and air-conditioning. Nearby Highway 495 runs straight into New York City.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
33 GREEN VALLEY CT
33 Green Valley Ct, Secaucus, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1295 sqft
RENOVATED CONDO FOR RENT- AVAILABLE NOW - GREEN VALLEY GARDENS COMPLEX W/ POOL /2 CAR PARKING INCLUDED - SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM 1.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
North End
1 Unit Available
26 ARN TERRACE
26 Arn Terrace, Secaucus, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
!! YOUR SECAUCUS NEXT RENTAL HOME OPPORTUNITY IS HERE !! Take advantage of this One Family home offering you lots of comfort! This gem offers you a large living room, eat-in-kitchen, 2 spacious bedrooms, 1 full bath, large sun porch and backyard,
Results within 1 mile of Secaucus
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
19 Units Available
Avalon North Bergen
5665 Kennedy Blvd, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1243 sqft
Sleek apartments near North Hudson Park. Tenants have access to a shuffleboard, pool table and barbecue area. Easy access to the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail Station and I-95.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
28 Units Available
The Monarch
100 Schindler Court, East Rutherford, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
1140 sqft
Up to One Month Free on select apartments. Inquire today!
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
10 Units Available
Hudson Mews
1305 Paterson Plank Road, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,305
1179 sqft
Hudson Mews is a part of vibrant North Bergen, New Jersey. Residents at the Hudson Mews can select between gorgeous studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom residents.
Last updated June 12 at 04:35pm
Union City
1 Unit Available
809 22nd Street
809 22nd St, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1000 sqft
This is a gorgeous building locate on the center of union city with access to NJ Turnpike and bus to NYC. Contact us to schedule a showing.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
1200 43RD ST
1200 43rd Street, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
650 sqft
Bright unit with nice floorplan. Heat and Hot water included in rent. New appliances. Updated bathroom. Laundry in blg. Great location close to transportation and shopping. Credit check applies. 1/2 month broker fee. No Pets.
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1112 27th St
1112 27th Street, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1000 sqft
Cozy 2 bed 1 bath apartment for rent. Located in North Bergen.... This unit renovation completion will be complete very soon. All viewings are welcomed. Wonderful hardwood flooring, Open concept, Livingroom and Dining room.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
The Heights
1 Unit Available
97 BLEECKER ST
97 Bleecker Street, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
800 sqft
Newly RENOVATED 2 bedroom apartment, with heat and hot water INCLUDED, in the sought after Jersey City Heights neighborhood! This unit boasts fresh hardwood floors, spacious living room for hosting, and completely gutted bathroom.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
814 COLUMBIA AVE
814 Columbia Avenue, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
600 sqft
Third Floor 2 Bedroom Apartment. Public transportation, shopping, dining and parks nearby. Transportation to NYC by bus on Kennedy Blvd, great for NYC commuters. Non Smoking, pets negotiable. Bed1: 13x8, Bed2: 14x7, LR: 12x13 ---- 1.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
1425 51ST ST
1425 51st Street, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
GREAT LOCATION NEAR TONELLE AVE, WALKING DISTANCE FOR THE LIGHT RAIL EASY TO COMMUTE TO NEW YORK, HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED IN RENT
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
The Heights
1 Unit Available
3481 KENNEDY BLVD
3481 John F Kennedy Boulevard, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
876 sqft
Nice sized 2bedroom condo located in Jersey City Heights. Be right where the action is in Jersey City with easy access to NYC. This unit features a washer/dryer and large counter space in the kitchen. Call today to schedule an appointment.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Union City
1 Unit Available
539 38TH ST
539 38th St, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1298 sqft
Luxury rentals at Union Square, Union City's only Energy Star award winning building. Massive 1470 sf 2 bed/2bath plus den with bright Southern exposure.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Union City
1 Unit Available
4522 KENNEDY BLVD
4522 John F Kennedy Boulevard, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
!! RECENTLY RENOVATED 2 BEDROOM GEM !! Hop on the elevator right into your 3rd floor rental opportunity! This modern chic unit offers you a Kitchen with beautiful stainless steel appliances and beautiful center island, a very spacious living room,
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
The Heights
1 Unit Available
128 COLUMBIA AVE
128 Columbia Ave, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
SECOND FLOOR IN TWO FAMILY HOUSE ALL CARPET, NO PETS ALLOWD
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
The Heights
1 Unit Available
151 BLEECKER ST
151 Bleecker Street, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
EVERYTHING IS BRAND NEW ! NEWLY RENOVATED ,NICE AND CLEAN READY FOR MOVE IN NOW !!!! BE THE FIRST TO USE THIS BEAUTIFUL UP SCALE COMPLETELY RENOVATED 2 BDRS ,SUNLIT AND RARE CORNER UNIT , NICE LIGHTING , BIG WINDOWS ,HARD WOOD FLOOR, NEW
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
The Heights
1 Unit Available
92 PATERSON ST
92 Paterson Street, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Move right into this open, airy and spacious 2 bedroom apartment. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, butcher block counters, new bathroom, and Hardwood floors throughout. Accents of exposed brick.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Union City
1 Unit Available
709 25TH ST
709 25th Street, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Two bedroom in Union City available for rent on June 1st! Spacious living area with great natural light, hardwood floor, decorative fireplace and eat-in-kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
1510 40TH ST
1510 40th Street, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
900 sqft
Beautifully maintained 2 beds one bath apartment in the New Durham section of North Bergen.
Results within 5 miles of Secaucus
Last updated June 12 at 04:49pm
The Waterfront
34 Units Available
The Pier
1 Harborside Pl, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,808
1274 sqft
Gorgeous waterfront apartment complex with stunning views of the Manhattan skyline. Easy access to NYC via the Path and NY Waterway. Hardwood floors, granite counters and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 04:49pm
The Waterfront
18 Units Available
Hudson Point
131 Dudley St, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,394
1231 sqft
Great riverside location adjacent to Liberty State Park. Granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances are a few of the luxury appointments in-unit. Community has gym, pool table, parking and more.
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
Bergen - Lafayette
307 Units Available
The Beacon
20 Beacon Way, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,123
1095 sqft
Situated west of I-78 close to Liberty State Park. Apartment amenities include roof decks, an organic garden, 24-hour concierge, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Apartments feature panoramic views and washer and dryer.
