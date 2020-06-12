/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:48 PM
775 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Secaucus, NJ
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
North End
1 Unit Available
22 ACORN RD
22 Acorn Rd, Secaucus, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1600 sqft
3 bed, 1 bath renovated 2017. 4 large closets with 1600 square feet ! Heat and hot water included. Tenants pay for their own electric and cooking gas. There is a washer dryer hook up in the basement.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
165 FRONT ST
165 Front Street, Secaucus, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
CONVENIENTLY LOCATED Bright and SPACIOUS Two Level DUPLEX in Center of Town, approximately 2500 sq. ft., of living space, Hardwood floors, Living Room - Dinning Room, Eat in kitchen, Half Bathroom.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
709 GOLDEN AVE
709 Golden Avenue, Secaucus, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1100 sqft
***GREAT DEAL***NEWLY UPDATED APT. WITH NEWER KITCHEN CABINETS AND APPLIANCES (FRIDGE, GAS STOVE, MICROWAVE AND DISHWASHER). LOCATED ON A VERY QUEIT RESIDENTIAL STREET, NEAR PARKS, SCHOOLS, SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS AND NYC TRANSPORTATION.
Last updated March 12 at 04:59am
North End
1 Unit Available
2 ARN TERRACE
2 Arn Terrace, Secaucus, NJ
FULLY RENOVATED with 3 levels of living this spectacular Cape Cod in the Urban Oasis of Secaucus comes with 4 Spacious Bedrooms / 3 Full Baths. Parking for 4 cars.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
The Heights
1 Unit Available
153 Nelson Ave 11
153 Nelson Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,394
1100 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL 3.5 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 277500 **BEAUTIFUL 3.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
The Heights
1 Unit Available
3506 John F Kennedy Blvd 15
3506 John F Kennedy Boulevard, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1500 sqft
**BRAND NEW STUNNING 5 BEDROOM 2 BATH APARTMENT** - Property Id: 217247 **BRAND NEW STUNNING 5 BEDROOM 2 BATH APARTMENT** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Spacious and airy *Near transportation *Hardwood Floors *Tons of sunlight *Plenty of
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
The Heights
1 Unit Available
571 LIBERTY AVE
571 Liberty Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1200 sqft
Property built in 2016 and occupancy from 6/15/2020.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
5107 MEADOWVIEW AVE
5107 Meadowview Ave, North Bergen, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1343 sqft
Newly built in 2019. A modern exterior finish with interior designs to match. Enjoy quarantine life in this open and airy 3 beds/2 baths in North Bergen. Large modern kitchen with an oversized quartz island and beautiful subway tile.
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
The Heights
1 Unit Available
85 Paterson Street
85 Paterson Street, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1400 sqft
Very big and clean apartment in Journal SQ / Jersey City Heights Good for 3-4 Room mates - Bus to NYC stop in front of the house 20 mins to Port authority - 3 Beds Large Living Room 2 Bath and Kitchen with Dining Room - 1 Large Master bedroom with
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Union City
1 Unit Available
809 27TH ST
809 27th Street, Union City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Newly Renovated 3BR/1BTH in a great location.Brand New SS Appliances in the kitchen. Beautiful Bathroom. (1 PARKING SPOT $200)Plus Much More! Great price do not miss out!!!
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
3653 MEADOW LANE
3653 Meadow Ln, North Bergen, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1900 sqft
Gorgeous newer 3 bed 3 bath townhouse with 2 car parking boasting hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and large patio. Minutes away from 1&9, 495 route 3, shops, restaurants and all that North Bergen has to offer.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
The Heights
1 Unit Available
562 LIBERTY AVE
562 Liberty Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
***Wonderful DUPLEX renovated in 2015***. Features include granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, central heat and air, Rear yard, finished basement, and washer/dryers.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
The Heights
1 Unit Available
163 NELSON AVE
163 Nelson Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1300 sqft
Built in 2008 this 3 bedroom 2 bath apartment is just what you have been looking for, with washer and dryer in unit! Top floor unit with cathederal ceilings in living area, the master bedroom has a balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
2111 48TH ST
2111 48th Street, North Bergen, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1200 sqft
Entire house for rent, recently renovated and one block away to Light Rail train.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
The Heights
1 Unit Available
237 TERRACE AVE
237 Terrace Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
!! JERSEY CITY HEIGHT'S 3 BEDROOM RENTAL OPPORTUNITY IS HERE !! Take advantage of this Spacious 2nd floor unit in dream commuter location of Jersey City! This gem offers you a modern chic kitchen including stainless steel appliances, an open layout
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
The Heights
1 Unit Available
637 LIBERTY AVE
637 Liberty Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1300 sqft
Extremely large 3 bedroom apartment. Updated kitchen with new appliances, separate dining room and very spacious living room with balcony. Lots of light and plenty of windows throughout.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
The Heights
1 Unit Available
133 LEONARD ST
133 Leonard Street, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1100 sqft
Beautiful Apartment with a Wonderful Layout minutes away from NYC Transportation and Kennedy Blvd.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
The Heights
1 Unit Available
108 PATERSON ST
108 Paterson Street, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1300 sqft
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Commuter's Dream... Steps way from NYC transportation, local shops, cafes, parks , etc..
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
The Heights
1 Unit Available
174 LINCOLN ST
174 Lincoln Street, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
884 sqft
Bright and Spacious renovated 2 bedroom plus den which can be used as a 3rd bedroom, comes with private backyard and parking space, Big kitchen with space for eat-in kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
The Heights
1 Unit Available
356 LIBERTY AVE
356 Liberty Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1100 sqft
Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom apartment in sought after Jersey City Heights! Bright with natural light, spacious with 1100 square feet, and cool with central air conditioning, this home boasts gorgeous hardwood floors throughout, Large Bedrooms,
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1417 11th St
1417 11th Street, North Bergen, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Welcome to this newly renovated unit! It boasts 3 Bedrooms and 1 Full bath. The open floor layout and high ceilings make this unit a pleasure to be in. The kitchen is supplied with Samsung stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
601 56TH ST
601 56th Street, West New York, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
RECENTLY RENOVATED AND FRESHLY PAINTED 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH RENTAL UNIT WITH ONE PARKING SPACE INCLUDED. HANDSOME HARDWOOD FLOORS THRU-OUT. GRANITE KITCHEN COUNTER TOPS, MOSAIC BACKSPLASH, ESPRESSO SHAKER CABINETS WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
The Heights
1 Unit Available
91 LEONARD ST
91 Leonard Street, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
COMMUTER'S DREAM! This beautiful and spacious two-floor apartment with large backyard is a commuter's delight. It features two bedrooms on the first level with plenty of natural light and gorgeous hardwood floors.
Last updated June 12 at 10:48pm
The Waterfront
32 Units Available
Portside Towers
155 Washington St, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,071
1694 sqft
Located only 10 minutes from Lower Manhattan and close to the NJ Path Station. Apartments include black granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Gym, tennis courts and media room all on site.
