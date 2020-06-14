1633 Apartments for rent in Secaucus, NJ with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Secaucus renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
75 Units Available
The Harper at Harmon Meadow Apartments
100 Harmon Meadow Blvd, Secaucus, NJ
Studio
$1,880
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,055
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,896
1085 sqft
With an on-site business center, clubhouse, gym and pool, this community isn't short on amenities. Apartments include walk-in closets, patios/balconies and in-unit laundry. It's just minutes from The Plaza at Harmon Meadow and Hackensack River.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
165 FRONT ST
165 Front Street, Secaucus, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
CONVENIENTLY LOCATED Bright and SPACIOUS Two Level DUPLEX in Center of Town, approximately 2500 sq. ft., of living space, Hardwood floors, Living Room - Dinning Room, Eat in kitchen, Half Bathroom.
Results within 1 mile of Secaucus
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
28 Units Available
The Monarch
100 Schindler Court, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,625
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Up to One Month Free on select apartments. Inquire today!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
$
17 Units Available
Avalon North Bergen
5665 Kennedy Blvd, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,045
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,370
1243 sqft
Sleek apartments near North Hudson Park. Tenants have access to a shuffleboard, pool table and barbecue area. Easy access to the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail Station and I-95.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
10 Units Available
Hudson Mews
1305 Paterson Plank Road, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,870
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,305
1179 sqft
Hudson Mews is a part of vibrant North Bergen, New Jersey. Residents at the Hudson Mews can select between gorgeous studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom residents.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Union City
1 Unit Available
4008 Kennedy Blvd
4008 John F Kennedy Boulevard, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
LARGE 1 BD APARTMENT MINUTES FROM MANHATTAN! - Property Id: 299184 BEAUTIFULLY SPACIOUS 1 BD 1BA APARTMENT CLOSE TO NYC!! LARGE BEDROOM! HARDWOOD FLOORING! MARBLE BATH! UPDATED APPLIANCES! AIRY! RECESSED LIGHTING! NEAR SHOPPING AND

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
The Heights
1 Unit Available
3469 John F Kennedy Blvd 17
3469 John F Kennedy Boulevard, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,474
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
**BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 285157 **BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Granite counter tops *Stainless steel appliances *Dishwasher *Microwave *Spacious and airy *Tons of sunlight *Tiles in

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
The Heights
1 Unit Available
153 Nelson Ave 11
153 Nelson Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,394
1100 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL 3.5 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 277500 **BEAUTIFUL 3.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
The Heights
1 Unit Available
3506 John F Kennedy Blvd 15
3506 John F Kennedy Boulevard, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1500 sqft
**BRAND NEW STUNNING 5 BEDROOM 2 BATH APARTMENT** - Property Id: 217247 **BRAND NEW STUNNING 5 BEDROOM 2 BATH APARTMENT** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Spacious and airy *Near transportation *Hardwood Floors *Tons of sunlight *Plenty of

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
The Heights
1 Unit Available
151 BLEECKER ST
151 Bleecker Street, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
EVERYTHING IS BRAND NEW ! NEWLY RENOVATED ,NICE AND CLEAN READY FOR MOVE IN NOW !!!! BE THE FIRST TO USE THIS BEAUTIFUL UP SCALE COMPLETELY RENOVATED 2 BDRS ,SUNLIT AND RARE CORNER UNIT , NICE LIGHTING , BIG WINDOWS ,HARD WOOD FLOOR, NEW

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1112 27th St
1112 27th Street, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy 2 bed 1 bath apartment for rent. Located in North Bergen.... This unit renovation completion will be complete very soon. All viewings are welcomed. Wonderful hardwood flooring, Open concept, Livingroom and Dining room.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
The Heights
1 Unit Available
97 BLEECKER ST
97 Bleecker Street, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
800 sqft
Newly RENOVATED 2 bedroom apartment, with heat and hot water INCLUDED, in the sought after Jersey City Heights neighborhood! This unit boasts fresh hardwood floors, spacious living room for hosting, and completely gutted bathroom.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
3653 MEADOW LANE
3653 Meadow Ln, North Bergen, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1900 sqft
Gorgeous newer 3 bed 3 bath townhouse with 2 car parking boasting hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and large patio. Minutes away from 1&9, 495 route 3, shops, restaurants and all that North Bergen has to offer.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Union City
1 Unit Available
539 38TH ST
539 38th St, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1298 sqft
Luxury rentals at Union Square, Union City's only Energy Star award winning building. Massive 1470 sf 2 bed/2bath plus den with bright Southern exposure.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Union City
1 Unit Available
4522 KENNEDY BLVD
4522 John F Kennedy Boulevard, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
!! RECENTLY RENOVATED 2 BEDROOM GEM !! Hop on the elevator right into your 3rd floor rental opportunity! This modern chic unit offers you a Kitchen with beautiful stainless steel appliances and beautiful center island, a very spacious living room,

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
The Heights
1 Unit Available
133 LEONARD ST
133 Leonard Street, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1100 sqft
Beautiful Apartment with a Wonderful Layout minutes away from NYC Transportation and Kennedy Blvd.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Union City
1 Unit Available
544 40TH ST
544 40th Street, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,875
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new construction building located half block east of NYC bus route and half block west of the city's main shopping district. Block/concrete construction with light gauge steel framing.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
The Heights
1 Unit Available
92 PATERSON ST
92 Paterson Street, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Move right into this open, airy and spacious 2 bedroom apartment. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, butcher block counters, new bathroom, and Hardwood floors throughout. Accents of exposed brick.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Union City
1 Unit Available
709 25TH ST
709 25th Street, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Two bedroom in Union City available for rent on June 1st! Spacious living area with great natural light, hardwood floor, decorative fireplace and eat-in-kitchen.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
The Heights
1 Unit Available
356 LIBERTY AVE
356 Liberty Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1100 sqft
Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom apartment in sought after Jersey City Heights! Bright with natural light, spacious with 1100 square feet, and cool with central air conditioning, this home boasts gorgeous hardwood floors throughout, Large Bedrooms,

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
601 56TH ST
601 56th Street, West New York, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
RECENTLY RENOVATED AND FRESHLY PAINTED 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH RENTAL UNIT WITH ONE PARKING SPACE INCLUDED. HANDSOME HARDWOOD FLOORS THRU-OUT. GRANITE KITCHEN COUNTER TOPS, MOSAIC BACKSPLASH, ESPRESSO SHAKER CABINETS WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
The Heights
1 Unit Available
91 LEONARD ST
91 Leonard Street, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
COMMUTER'S DREAM! This beautiful and spacious two-floor apartment with large backyard is a commuter's delight. It features two bedrooms on the first level with plenty of natural light and gorgeous hardwood floors.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Union City
1 Unit Available
536-538 29TH ST
536 29th St, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,900
2 Bedrooms
Ask
BEAITIFULL SUNNY 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT IN A NEW ELEVATOR BUILDING. SOLID OAD WOOD FLOORS, CERAMIC TILES IN THE KITCHEN FLOOR.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
6100 JEFFERSON ST
6100 Jefferson Street, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,950
4 Story brick building in West New York featuring modern layouts, hardwood floors, brand new bathrooms & kitchens, utilities are "state of the art". Near train, buses and schools. We have one 3 BR unit, six 2 BR units and three 1 BR units.
City Guide for Secaucus, NJ

The unusual facilities that once occupied Secaucus included a penitentiary, lunatic asylum, an almshouse and a quarry. However, the industries that gave the town a less-than-fragrant reputation were more than 50 pig farms, where the porcine creatures outnumbered humans by 16 to one. Thankfully for residents with sensitive noses, the last of these pork-related industries closed in the 1950's.

The preponderance of single-unit homes, lack of residential and commercial towers, a nearby river and over 20 parks grant residents of Secaucus a welcome suburban respite from the urban ills of New York City. If you work in logistics, warehousing or distribution, you don't even have to leave the community to find employment; the town is a major center for those industries. Job growth within the town is expected to equal or exceed that of the rest of the country, according to Sperling's Best Places. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Secaucus, NJ

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Secaucus renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

