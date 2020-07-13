/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:51 PM
373 Apartments for rent in Secaucus, NJ with pool
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
42 Units Available
The Harper at Harmon Meadow Apartments
100 Harmon Meadow Blvd, Secaucus, NJ
Studio
$1,719
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,206
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,498
1085 sqft
With an on-site business center, clubhouse, gym and pool, this community isn't short on amenities. Apartments include walk-in closets, patios/balconies and in-unit laundry. It's just minutes from The Plaza at Harmon Meadow and Hackensack River.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
561 SANDERLING CT
561 Sanderling Ct, Secaucus, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1090 sqft
Gorgeous updated 2bed/1bath townhouse style, luxury/style within this gated community. Open floor plan, cathedral ceiling, premium appliances, marble tiled bath, glass block wall, custom window treatments.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
North End
26 ARN TERRACE
26 Arn Terrace, Secaucus, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
!! YOUR SECAUCUS NEXT RENTAL HOME OPPORTUNITY IS HERE !! Take advantage of this One Family home offering you lots of comfort! This gem offers you a large living room, eat-in-kitchen, 2 spacious bedrooms, 1 full bath, large sun porch and backyard,
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
305 HARMON COVE TOWER
305 Harmon Cove Tower, Secaucus, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Have breakfast on your very own balcony in this Spacious 2 bedrooms, 2 full bath condo about 1400 square feet of living space with Manhattan SkyLine View.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
33 GREEN VALLEY CT
33 Green Valley Ct, Secaucus, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1295 sqft
RENOVATED CONDO FOR RENT- AVAILABLE NOW - GREEN VALLEY GARDENS COMPLEX W/ POOL /2 CAR PARKING INCLUDED - SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM 1.
Results within 1 mile of Secaucus
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
16 Units Available
The Monarch
100 Schindler Court, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,900
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,280
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours by. While on tour, we require that all guests wear a face mask. Please feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
4 Units Available
Hudson Mews
1305 Paterson Plank Road, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1179 sqft
Hudson Mews is a part of vibrant North Bergen, New Jersey. Residents at the Hudson Mews can select between gorgeous studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom residents.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
The Heights
151 BLEECKER ST
151 Bleecker Street, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
EVERYTHING IS BRAND NEW ! NEWLY RENOVATED ,NICE AND CLEAN READY FOR MOVE IN NOW !!!! BE THE FIRST TO USE THIS BEAUTIFUL UP SCALE COMPLETELY RENOVATED 2 BDRS ,SUNLIT AND RARE CORNER UNIT , NICE LIGHTING , BIG WINDOWS ,HARD WOOD FLOOR, NEW
Results within 5 miles of Secaucus
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 01:51pm
20 Units Available
Edgewater
The River Club Apartments
105 Light House Ter, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,114
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,481
1100 sqft
Spacious homes just 10 minutes away from NYC. Dogs and cats allowed. Enjoy a pool and gym on site. Close to the Lincoln Tunnel. Near North Hudson Park.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
237 Units Available
The Waterfront
The BLVD Collection
425 Washington Blvd, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,292
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,631
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,688
1139 sqft
With stunning views of Manhattan, stellar service, and a continually evolving and expanding array of luxury amenities and features, the BLVD Collection offers more - three times more. Three times the comfort. Three times the service.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 01:41pm
$
37 Units Available
NoMad
Prism
50 E 28th St, New York, NY
Studio
$3,070
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,820
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$7,095
1218 sqft
Just off 28th and Park, above Madison Square Park and Flatiron in Rose Hill neighborhood. Less than a block from 28th Street Subway. Pet-friendly with gym, pool, sauna, yoga, and courtyard. In-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated July 13 at 01:41pm
$
21 Units Available
Upper West Side
170 Amsterdam
170 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY
Studio
$3,276
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,733
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,496
1077 sqft
Chic Upper West Side location near Lincoln Center and Central Park. 1-2 bedroom units with granite counters and extra storage. Pet-friendly. Community features playground, pool and yoga, plus 24-hour concierge and doorman.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 01:41pm
$
36 Units Available
Downtown Jersey City
70 Greene
70 Greene St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,264
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,620
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,611
1063 sqft
Beautiful views of Manhattan and Lady Liberty accentuate this 48-story community. This luxury property also features 24-hour gym, game room, garage parking, pool and sauna. Units have hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 01:41pm
20 Units Available
The Landings at Port Imperial
4 Ave at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,969
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,882
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,517
1189 sqft
Smoke-free, pet friendly community with spacious floor plans, in-unit washer and dryer, stunning views. Community amenities include 24-hour, fully equipped fitness center and outdoor swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
80 Units Available
Theater District
Avalon Midtown West
250 W 50th St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,691
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,016
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,811
1037 sqft
Get a beautiful view of Manhattan via wall-to-wall windows in these units. Easy access to several NYC subway stations and only blocks away from Central Park and Broadway. Community features pool, sauna and game room.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
56 Units Available
The Waterfront
Avalon Cove
444 Washington Blvd, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$3,620
1309 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,740
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1337 sqft
Very close to local attractions, including Liberty Science Center, Liberty State Park and the Museum of Russian Art. Units include stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and dishwasher. Luxury community boasts basketball, pool, tennis and racquetball.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
14 Units Available
Edgewater
Avalon at Edgewater
100 River Rd, Edgewater, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,640
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1238 sqft
Stylish homes with a fireplace, ceiling fans and in-unit laundry. Recently updated. Residents get access to a courtyard, gym and garage. Views of New York City. Near North Hudson Park.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
14 Units Available
Wood - Ridge
Avalon at Wesmont Station
100 Rosie Sq, Wood-Ridge, NJ
Studio
$1,930
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,830
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1162 sqft
Up to three-bedroom apartments in vibrant complex featuring hangout areas like a fire pit, clubhouse and pool. Bergen Town Center is close by for shopping, as is Woodland Park for some fresh air.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
28 Units Available
Southwest Hoboken
Avalon Hoboken
800 Madison St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,889
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,325
1714 sqft
Upper Grand neighborhood with walking access to Hoboken's shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has a swimming pool and hot tub, yoga studio and media room. Units feature patio/balcony, stainless steel appliances and fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
273 Units Available
Bergen - Lafayette
The Beacon
20 Beacon Way, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,638
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,676
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,368
1095 sqft
Situated west of I-78 close to Liberty State Park. Apartment amenities include roof decks, an organic garden, 24-hour concierge, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Apartments feature panoramic views and washer and dryer.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
15 Units Available
Half Moon Harbour
7912 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,104
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,562
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location on River Road minutes away from the Hudson River with views of Manhattan. Units feature washer/dryer, granite counters and spacious layouts. Community has a pool, tennis court and gym.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
57 Units Available
The Waterfront
VYV North
474 Warren St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,560
732 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,845
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,880
1127 sqft
Larger apartments with quartz and chrome finishes throughout. Apartments feature sustainable wood, chef's kitchens and large windows. Light rail right outside. Concierge service, on-site parking and outdoor decks. Private fitness studio and lounges.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
33 Units Available
The Union at Lyndhurst
1301 Wall St W, Union City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,980
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,181
1160 sqft
Luxury apartments close to Lyndhurst Town Park with easy access to bus and trains to NYC. Resident lounge with billiards, fitness center, heated outdoor pool! W/D in unit, spacious floor plans and private patio/ balcony.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
$
31 Units Available
Harrison
Harrison Urby
777 S 3rd St, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,880
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,103
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
893 sqft
Harrison Urby is your ideal New Jersey home, located in the heart of a vibrant, up-and-coming community. With top-notch amenities, gorgeous apartments, and an unbeatable location close to the PATH train into New York City or Newark.
Similar Pages
Secaucus 1 BedroomsSecaucus 2 BedroomsSecaucus 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSecaucus Apartments with BalconySecaucus Apartments with Garage
Secaucus Apartments with GymSecaucus Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSecaucus Apartments with ParkingSecaucus Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJ
West New York, NJHackensack, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJEnglewood, NJFair Lawn, NJCaldwell, NJWestfield, NJChatham, NJBergenfield, NJEast Rutherford, NJ