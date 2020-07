The Harper at Harmon Meadow Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel bathtub ice maker microwave oven range walk in closets Property Amenities alarm system business center clubhouse internet cafe 24hr gym playground pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill media room package receiving tennis court yoga cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly cc payments dog park e-payments internet access online portal

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! There is something for everyone at The Harper at Harmon Meadow in Secaucus, NJ! In addition to spacious studio, 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes, find amenities in sync with your lifestyle - including dedicated club lounges and state-of-the-art fitness facilities in each building. Enjoy prime access to a luxurious saltwater swimming pool, trailside athletic course, cutting-edge yoga studio with virtual classes, wired conference center and cyber cafe, elegant party room, and al fresco social space.