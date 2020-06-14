/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:31 PM
1146 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Secaucus, NJ
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
75 Units Available
The Harper at Harmon Meadow Apartments
100 Harmon Meadow Blvd, Secaucus, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,055
731 sqft
With an on-site business center, clubhouse, gym and pool, this community isn't short on amenities. Apartments include walk-in closets, patios/balconies and in-unit laundry. It's just minutes from The Plaza at Harmon Meadow and Hackensack River.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
8 Units Available
Osprey Cove
45 Meadowlands Pky, Secaucus, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,280
770 sqft
Eco-friendly and spacious apartments with views of the Hackensack River. Apartments contain modern features such as walk-in closets, granite surfaces, and air-conditioning. Nearby Highway 495 runs straight into New York City.
1 of 8
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
North End
1 Unit Available
259 Grace Ave
259 Grace Ave, Secaucus, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,550
1000 sqft
1 BEDROOM - Property Id: 254148 BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM, KITCHEN, LIVING ROOM, ALL NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, WASHER/DRYER, 2 MINI SPLIT AIR CONDITIONERS, PRIVATE ENTRANCE, PARKING IN FRONT, 1 BLOCK TO NYC TRANSPORTATION AND MAJOR ROADS, IDEAL FOR
Results within 1 mile of Secaucus
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
28 Units Available
The Monarch
100 Schindler Court, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,625
761 sqft
Up to One Month Free on select apartments. Inquire today!
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
$
17 Units Available
Avalon North Bergen
5665 Kennedy Blvd, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,045
863 sqft
Sleek apartments near North Hudson Park. Tenants have access to a shuffleboard, pool table and barbecue area. Easy access to the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail Station and I-95.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
10 Units Available
Hudson Mews
1305 Paterson Plank Road, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,870
819 sqft
Hudson Mews is a part of vibrant North Bergen, New Jersey. Residents at the Hudson Mews can select between gorgeous studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom residents.
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Union City
1 Unit Available
4008 Kennedy Blvd
4008 John F Kennedy Boulevard, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
LARGE 1 BD APARTMENT MINUTES FROM MANHATTAN! - Property Id: 299184 BEAUTIFULLY SPACIOUS 1 BD 1BA APARTMENT CLOSE TO NYC!! LARGE BEDROOM! HARDWOOD FLOORING! MARBLE BATH! UPDATED APPLIANCES! AIRY! RECESSED LIGHTING! NEAR SHOPPING AND
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
The Heights
1 Unit Available
3469 John F Kennedy Blvd 17
3469 John F Kennedy Boulevard, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,474
650 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 285157 **BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Granite counter tops *Stainless steel appliances *Dishwasher *Microwave *Spacious and airy *Tons of sunlight *Tiles in
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Union City
1 Unit Available
545 39TH ST
545 39th Street, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,000
754 sqft
Welcome to La Vida Residences, A brand new luxury rental building with exceptional finishings, large rooms, exquisite kitchens and bathrooms.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
The Heights
1 Unit Available
88 IRVING ST
88 Irving Street, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
HUGE 1BR + Den in JC Heights. Newly Renovated. Freshly updated unit with beautiful kitchen and new floors throughout and brand new kitchen/bath. Perfect for working from home! Laundry in basement. Heat and hot water included. Available 7/1.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Union City
1 Unit Available
544 40TH ST
544 40th Street, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,875
660 sqft
Brand new construction building located half block east of NYC bus route and half block west of the city's main shopping district. Block/concrete construction with light gauge steel framing.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Union City
1 Unit Available
720 27TH ST
720 27th Street, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,450
!! YOUR NEXT UNION CITY RENTAL OPPORTUNITY IS HERE !! Located just at the heart of Union City, this gem is near a plethora of community amenities & transportation to enjoy from! This over-sized one bedroom comes with lots of closet space and natural
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
1601 40th St
1601 40th Street, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Charming, 1 bedroom apartment with small bonus room in a great location! Lots of natural lighting. Very quiet block. Plenty of closet space! Steps away from NYC and major transportation. Close to shopping, parks, and dining.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
6101 KENNEDY BLVD
6101 John F Kennedy Boulevard, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,450
900 sqft
***GREAT DEAL***FEE PAID***Renovated SS appliances, custom cabinets, Great Deal on convenient street. 1 Bed/ 1 Bath PLUS DEN apt on JFK Blvd. in North Bergen. Apt is approximately 900 sqft, with HWF, new kitchen and new bath, and close to NYC Bus.
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
The Heights
1 Unit Available
539 LIBERTY AVE
539 Liberty Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
550 sqft
Recently renovated 1 bedroom, ground level unit (behind garage) in quiet residential neighborhood. Includes all utilities (heat, hot water and electricity) Short distance to NYC bus or bus to Journal Square PATH. Shared Laundry room.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Union City
1 Unit Available
536-538 29TH ST
536 29th St, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,900
BEAITIFULL SUNNY 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT IN A NEW ELEVATOR BUILDING. SOLID OAD WOOD FLOORS, CERAMIC TILES IN THE KITCHEN FLOOR.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
6100 JEFFERSON ST
6100 Jefferson Street, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,950
4 Story brick building in West New York featuring modern layouts, hardwood floors, brand new bathrooms & kitchens, utilities are "state of the art". Near train, buses and schools. We have one 3 BR unit, six 2 BR units and three 1 BR units.
Results within 5 miles of Secaucus
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 14 at 06:40pm
$
Harrison
33 Units Available
Harrison Urby
777 S 3rd St, Harrison, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,058
645 sqft
Harrison Urby is your ideal New Jersey home, located in the heart of a vibrant, up-and-coming community. With top-notch amenities, gorgeous apartments, and an unbeatable location close to the PATH train into New York City or Newark.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Harrison
8 Units Available
221 Bergen Street
221 Bergen St, Harrison, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,090
752 sqft
Large apartments near I-280 north of Newark. All residents can enjoy community features, including a resident lounge with free coffee and a furnished rooftop terrace. Apartments have quartz counters and high ceilings.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
49 Units Available
Riverbend at Port Imperial
24 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,185
818 sqft
Experience true convenience at Riverbend at Port Imperial, a refined waterfront community located along the Hudson River in West New York, NJ.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Bergen - Lafayette
302 Units Available
The Beacon
20 Beacon Way, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,676
740 sqft
Situated west of I-78 close to Liberty State Park. Apartment amenities include roof decks, an organic garden, 24-hour concierge, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Apartments feature panoramic views and washer and dryer.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Chelsea
118 Units Available
Eugene
435 West 31st Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$4,100
742 sqft
**NOW OFFERING ALTERNATIVE TOUR OPTIONS, INCLUDING VIRTUAL SHOWINGS. CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! Something spectacular has arrived in the heart of Midtown West.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Northwest Hoboken
20 Units Available
1000 Jefferson
1000 Jefferson St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,965
779 sqft
Luxury apartment community with over 200 residences. Beautiful swimming pool, 24-hour gym and covered parking. Apartments have spacious floor plans with soaring nine-foot ceilings and gourmet kitchens.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
East Rutherford
14 Units Available
Rutherford Station
201 Railroad Ave, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,045
833 sqft
Luxury apartments with breakfast bars and spacious layouts. Fully furnished. Residents have access to a dog park, grill area, and playground on-site. Within minutes of public transit and NJ-17.
Similar Pages
Secaucus 1 BedroomsSecaucus 2 BedroomsSecaucus 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSecaucus 3 BedroomsSecaucus Apartments with Balcony
Secaucus Apartments with GarageSecaucus Apartments with GymSecaucus Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSecaucus Apartments with ParkingSecaucus Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJ
West New York, NJHackensack, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJEnglewood, NJFair Lawn, NJCaldwell, NJWestfield, NJChatham, NJBergenfield, NJEast Rutherford, NJ