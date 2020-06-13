982 Apartments for rent in Secaucus, NJ with balcony

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
75 Units Available
The Harper at Harmon Meadow Apartments
100 Harmon Meadow Blvd, Secaucus, NJ
Studio
$1,880
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,060
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,896
1085 sqft
With an on-site business center, clubhouse, gym and pool, this community isn't short on amenities. Apartments include walk-in closets, patios/balconies and in-unit laundry. It's just minutes from The Plaza at Harmon Meadow and Hackensack River.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
8 Units Available
Osprey Cove
45 Meadowlands Pky, Secaucus, NJ
Studio
$1,933
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,280
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,746
1107 sqft
Eco-friendly and spacious apartments with views of the Hackensack River. Apartments contain modern features such as walk-in closets, granite surfaces, and air-conditioning. Nearby Highway 495 runs straight into New York City.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
33 GREEN VALLEY CT
33 Green Valley Ct, Secaucus, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1295 sqft
RENOVATED CONDO FOR RENT- AVAILABLE NOW - GREEN VALLEY GARDENS COMPLEX W/ POOL /2 CAR PARKING INCLUDED - SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM 1.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
North End
1 Unit Available
26 ARN TERRACE
26 Arn Terrace, Secaucus, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
!! YOUR SECAUCUS NEXT RENTAL HOME OPPORTUNITY IS HERE !! Take advantage of this One Family home offering you lots of comfort! This gem offers you a large living room, eat-in-kitchen, 2 spacious bedrooms, 1 full bath, large sun porch and backyard,

1 of 8

Last updated March 12 at 04:59am
North End
1 Unit Available
2 ARN TERRACE
2 Arn Terrace, Secaucus, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,888
3000 sqft
FULLY RENOVATED with 3 levels of living this spectacular Cape Cod in the Urban Oasis of Secaucus comes with 4 Spacious Bedrooms / 3 Full Baths. Parking for 4 cars.
Results within 1 mile of Secaucus
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
19 Units Available
Avalon North Bergen
5665 Kennedy Blvd, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
$1,775
636 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,970
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1243 sqft
Sleek apartments near North Hudson Park. Tenants have access to a shuffleboard, pool table and barbecue area. Easy access to the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail Station and I-95.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
The Heights
1 Unit Available
85 Paterson Street
85 Paterson Street, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1400 sqft
Very big and clean apartment in Journal SQ / Jersey City Heights Good for 3-4 Room mates - Bus to NYC stop in front of the house 20 mins to Port authority - 3 Beds Large Living Room 2 Bath and Kitchen with Dining Room - 1 Large Master bedroom with

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
3653 MEADOW LANE
3653 Meadow Ln, North Bergen, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1900 sqft
Gorgeous newer 3 bed 3 bath townhouse with 2 car parking boasting hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and large patio. Minutes away from 1&9, 495 route 3, shops, restaurants and all that North Bergen has to offer.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Union City
1 Unit Available
545 39TH ST
545 39th Street, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,000
754 sqft
Welcome to La Vida Residences, A brand new luxury rental building with exceptional finishings, large rooms, exquisite kitchens and bathrooms.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
The Heights
1 Unit Available
163 NELSON AVE
163 Nelson Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1300 sqft
Built in 2008 this 3 bedroom 2 bath apartment is just what you have been looking for, with washer and dryer in unit! Top floor unit with cathederal ceilings in living area, the master bedroom has a balcony.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
The Heights
1 Unit Available
237 TERRACE AVE
237 Terrace Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
!! JERSEY CITY HEIGHT'S 3 BEDROOM RENTAL OPPORTUNITY IS HERE !! Take advantage of this Spacious 2nd floor unit in dream commuter location of Jersey City! This gem offers you a modern chic kitchen including stainless steel appliances, an open layout

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Union City
1 Unit Available
4522 KENNEDY BLVD
4522 John F Kennedy Boulevard, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
!! RECENTLY RENOVATED 2 BEDROOM GEM !! Hop on the elevator right into your 3rd floor rental opportunity! This modern chic unit offers you a Kitchen with beautiful stainless steel appliances and beautiful center island, a very spacious living room,

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
The Heights
1 Unit Available
637 LIBERTY AVE
637 Liberty Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1300 sqft
Extremely large 3 bedroom apartment. Updated kitchen with new appliances, separate dining room and very spacious living room with balcony. Lots of light and plenty of windows throughout.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
The Heights
1 Unit Available
133 LEONARD ST
133 Leonard Street, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1100 sqft
Beautiful Apartment with a Wonderful Layout minutes away from NYC Transportation and Kennedy Blvd.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1510 40TH ST
1510 40th Street, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
900 sqft
Beautifully maintained 2 beds one bath apartment in the New Durham section of North Bergen.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
601 56TH ST
601 56th Street, West New York, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
RECENTLY RENOVATED AND FRESHLY PAINTED 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH RENTAL UNIT WITH ONE PARKING SPACE INCLUDED. HANDSOME HARDWOOD FLOORS THRU-OUT. GRANITE KITCHEN COUNTER TOPS, MOSAIC BACKSPLASH, ESPRESSO SHAKER CABINETS WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.
Results within 5 miles of Secaucus
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Bergen - Lafayette
305 Units Available
The Beacon
20 Beacon Way, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,507
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,676
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,123
1095 sqft
Situated west of I-78 close to Liberty State Park. Apartment amenities include roof decks, an organic garden, 24-hour concierge, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Apartments feature panoramic views and washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
East Rutherford
13 Units Available
Rutherford Station
201 Railroad Ave, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,045
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
1350 sqft
Luxury apartments with breakfast bars and spacious layouts. Fully furnished. Residents have access to a dog park, grill area, and playground on-site. Within minutes of public transit and NJ-17.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
The Waterfront
17 Units Available
Quinn
197 Van Vorst Street, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,529
652 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,921
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,868
1157 sqft
Welcome to Quinn at Paulus Hook: a modern reflection of classic elegance in Jersey Citys most stylish neighborhood. Here, we strike the perfect chord of chic, contemporary living in Paulus Hook.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
North East Hoboken
23 Units Available
Park & Garden
1450 Garden St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,261
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,012
1248 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,329
1393 sqft
Residents enjoy a beautiful view of the Hudson River and easy access to Legion Park. There's a dog spa, fitness center and car garage for residents to utilize. Apartments feature breakfast bars and bamboo flooring.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 07:28am
$
NoMad
29 Units Available
800 Sixth
800 6th Ave, New York, NY
Studio
$3,484
728 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,024
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$7,232
1158 sqft
Fully furnished homes with granite counters, designer cabinetry and extra storage. Community amenities include a rooftop deck, putting green and billiards table. Near Madison Square Park and numerous shops, restaurants and bars along 6th Avenue.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:51am
Northwest Hoboken
4 Units Available
1125 Jefferson Apartments
1125 Jefferson St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,893
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,684
1217 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,896
1461 sqft
Near NJ Transit, Bow Tie Cinemas, and NY Waterway Ferry service. Trendy community with architectural detailing, open floor plans, and gourmet kitchens. Rooftop deck, state-of-the-art fitness center, and concierge service.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:34am
$
Harrison
32 Units Available
Harrison Urby
777 S 3rd St, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,902
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,230
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,781
893 sqft
Harrison Urby is your ideal New Jersey home, located in the heart of a vibrant, up-and-coming community. With top-notch amenities, gorgeous apartments, and an unbeatable location close to the PATH train into New York City or Newark.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:26am
$
Southeast Hoboken
8 Units Available
Observer Park
51 Garden St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,748
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,301
842 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious modern homes with ample storage, hardwood floors and views. Newly re-imagined kitchens with stainless steel appliances and black granite or quartz counters. High ceilings and private terraces available.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Secaucus, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Secaucus renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

