port monmouth
197 Apartments for rent in Port Monmouth, NJ📍
Port Monmouth
53 Essex Street
53 Essex Street, Port Monmouth, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
1664 sqft
Beautiful spacious 4 bedroom 1 bath home with a bonus room/office space is ready for a new family! This home is located in a quiet neighborhood close to shopping, beaches and GSP. Make this great home yours!
Port Monmouth
22 RENFREW PLACE
22 Renfrew Place, Port Monmouth, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1798 sqft
Beautiful rental! 3 bedroom plus bonus room with sliders to deck, 2 full bath. Open layout kitchen and dining, large bedrooms, beautiful master bedroom with sliders to deck, fenced in yard, in unit washer and dryer.
Port Monmouth
79 Wilson Avenue
79 Wilson Avenue, Port Monmouth, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
940 sqft
Summer Rental - June to September but may turn into an annual TBD~Beautifully Renovated 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Single Family Home for rent in the Port Monmouth section of Middletown Twp~Just blocks to the Sandy Hook Bay Beach, Monmouth Cove Marina and
Port Monmouth
1 1st Avenue
1 1st Avenue, Port Monmouth, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Renters delight! Available for immediate occupancy! This newly renovated home features 2 spacious BR & 1 gorgeously designed bath. This home is simply perfect for multi-generational living & for hosting large gatherings.
Results within 1 mile of Port Monmouth
611 Wedgewood Cir
611 Wedgewood Circle, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath upper Beacon Plac - Property Id: 202814 Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath upper level unit in charming Beacon Place.
66 Beaconlight Avenue
66 Beacon Light Avenue, Keansburg, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
RENOVATED AND RAISED - 2 BEDROOM WITH GARAGE AND FULL BASEMENT - WALKING DISTANCE TO MASS TRANSIT AND SANDY BEACHES
508 Garfield Avenue
508 Garfield Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,125
Lovely 1st floor apartment for rent complete with spacious living room, eat-in kitchen, and full bath. Great location! Complex is convenient to bus service and town shopping area that includes pharmacy, laundromat, restaurants, and more.
301 Main Street
301 Main Street, Keansburg, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
HOUSE FOR RENT WITH DRIVEWAY AND REAR YARD - 3 BEDROOM RANCH STYLE HOME W/ WALK-UP ATTIC - STEPS TO STORES AND MASS TRANSIT - SECTION 8 ACCEPTED
Belford
60 Golden Eye Lane
60 Golden Eye Lane, Belford, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2400 sqft
Avail. July 1st, 2020: Great Location: Dunes @ Shoal Habour in Port Monmouth provides sweeping water views overlooking NYC skyline & Verrizano Bridge. A commuters dream & a short distance to NYC via Waterway/Bedford Ferry. 3 bed/3.
North Middletown
81 Ideal Avenue
81 Ideal Avenue, North Middletown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1177 sqft
Looking to live near the beach? Here's your opportunity! ANNUAL 1 bedroom ,full bath+loft area. This charmer is just 3 blocks to Ideal Beach. Open floor plan w/tile floors, pergo in b/room,carpeting in loft. Stackable w/d in bath.
72 Willis Avenue
72 Willis Avenue, Keansburg, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
LARGE THREE BEDROOM UNIT ON FIRST FLOOR. NEW CARPET IN LIVING ROOM AND HALLWAY. FRESHLY PAINTED. BIG YARD
76 Willis Avenue
76 Willis Avenue, Keansburg, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Beautifully renovated 3 Bedroom on the second floor of a two family home. Painting and polished wood floors just completed. Washer Dryer hook up , All newer appliances , lighting and fans. Located near the HS and a short distance from Forest Park.
216 Wedgewood Circle
216 Wedgewood Circle, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Come see this spacious upper level, open floor plan, 2 bedroom, 2 full bath unit with many closets and attic storage. Each bedroom has its own private bath! Laundry room with washer and dryer included and storage shelves, neutral carpet.
Results within 5 miles of Port Monmouth
69 Seabreeze Way
69 Seabreeze Way, Keansburg, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
2 Bedroom 1 Bath (2 Bonus Rooms) - Property Id: 282542 2 Bedroom 1 Bath 2 Bonus Rooms Section 8 Welcome Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282542 Property Id 282542 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5824488)
71 Maple Avenue
71 Maple Avenue, Keansburg, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Rentals delight & available for immediate occupancy! Unpack & move right into this 3 bedroom & 1 bath home in Matawan, NJ! This spacious home offers an open-concept design with hardwood floors, new paint, and plenty of natural sunlight throughout
Navesink
8 Meadowbrook Avenue
8 Meadowbrook Avenue, Navesink, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Charming Cape in the heart of the Navesink area of Middletown. Spacious backyard with patio and ample off street parking. Steps to the elementary school and The Red Store. Large basement with plenty of storage with Washer and Dryer.
156 Seeley Avenue
156 Seeley Avenue, Keansburg, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
DUPLEX STYLE 2 FAMILY - RECENTLY UPDATED - 3 BEDROOM WITH DRIVEWAY AND PRIVATE REAR YARD - WALKING DISTANCE TO MASS TRANSIT AND SANDY BEACHES
213 Main Street
213 Main Street, Keansburg, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
GREAT SIZE 1 BEDROOM CONDO FOR RENT - STEPS TO MASS TRANSIT AND CLOSE TO GORGEOUS SANDY BEACHES - LARGE LIVING ROOM OPENS TO DINING ROOM - GOOD SIZE BEDROOM - FULL BATH AND STACKABLE WASHER AND DRYER
64 7th Street
64 Seventh Street, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,700
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully remodeled, spacious 1 Bedroom apartment in lovely Hazlet! call today for your private viewing. Fantastic backyard and plenty of parking!
75 Carr Avenue
75 Carr Avenue, Keansburg, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1296 sqft
Welcome to this 2 BR 1.5 Bath freshly painted townhome boasting 1300 sf of living space. Your own fenced yard with paver patio. Formal living and dining rooms. Half bath conveniently located on first floor.
41 Hancock Court
41 Hancock Court, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,100
RESORT LIVING AT ITS FINEST in sought after Shadow Lake Village 55 yr young and up! Shrewsbury model FIRST FLOOR with sunroom, updated STUNNING KITCHEN, breakfast bar,pantry & laundry closet in kitchen, updated GORGEOUS bathroom and freshly painted,
283 Clubhouse Drive
283 Clubhouse Dr, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1510 sqft
Perfectly located, immaculate and renovated townhome in Cherry Tree Village. Brand new quality & trendy white kitchen with granite counters & pass through opening to full dining room overlooking the huge sunken livingroom.
80 Seabreeze Way
80 Seabreeze Way, Keansburg, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
Spacious Lower Level Rental In Keansburg. Three Bedrooms, One Full Bath With Washer And Dryer For Your Convenience. Backyard Access As Well. Close To Beaches, Downtown Keansburg, Shopping, GSP & More! Credit Report, 1.
423 Middlewood Road
423 Middlewood Road, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1510 sqft
July 1st Availability - Beautiful condo in mint condition in Cherry Tree Village. This 2 bedroom 1.5 bath unit features updated kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, granite counters w/ custom backsplash.
